Watch Guide: 2025’s Best July 4th TV & Movie Marathons
Fourth of July weekend is upon us, and on top of the slew of outdoor activities to partake in are a swath of TV and movie marathons to enjoy as background noise as you prepare your barbecues or as entertainment for your downtime. As usual for July 4 weekend, there’s a Twilight Zone marathon to catch, and Yellowstone is becoming a staple for this holiday’s TV programming as well.
We’ve looked through a bunch of TV network schedules for this Fourth of July weekend so you don’t have to and compiled a list of the best TV and movie marathons available for your viewing pleasure between July 3-6, 2025. We’ve also compiled info on where to watch fireworks displays on TV. Get all the info below.
Best 4th of July 2025 TV Marathons
- Ridiculousness, The Big Bang Theory, Deadpool all day on July 4— MTV
- The Twilight Zone from July 3 at 6 a.m. ET through July 7, at 6 a.m. ET — Heroes & Icons
- Yellowstone episodes through Season 4 on July 4 — Pluto More TV Drama Channel (Free streaming service)
- Parks and Recreation and The Office on July 4 from 7:30 a.m.-10:30 p.m. ET — Comedy Central
- Man v. Food all day on July 4 –Cooking Channel
- Law & Order: Special Victims Unit and Harry Potter movies all day on July 3 and 4 – USA Network
- Yellowstone reruns from July 3 (starting at 10 a.m. ET) through July 6 — Paramount Network
- Nick Cannon Presents: Wild ‘n Out, My Wife and Kids, The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air from July 2-6 – VH1
- Living Single, Martin, The Jamie Foxx Show reruns all weekend — BET
- Bones, July 4 starting at 6 a.m. ET through July 5 at 5 a.m. ET — BBC America
- FIFA Club World Cup Prematch, July 5 from 11 a.m.-7 p.m. ET, NASCAR Cup Series, July 6 1 p.m.-6 p.m. ET — TNT
- Three’s Company and Two and a Half Men marathons all day on July 3 — IFC
- FBI, ER, Criminal Minds, and NCIS: New Orleans all day on July 3; FBI, Law & Order, and NCIS: New Orleans all day on July 4; NCIS, ER, and NCIS: New Orleans all day on July 5 (with You’ve Got Mail at 11 a.m., and back-to-back airings of Steel Magnolias starting at 2 p.m.); NCIS and Criminal Minds all day on July 6 — Pop TV
Best 4th of July 2025 Movie Marathons
- Tom Cruise collection on July 3 featuring Top Gun, Mission: Impossible (films 1-5), Jerry Maguire, A Few Good Men, The Firm, Days of Thunder, Jack Reacher, and Tropic Thunder — Pluto TV Icons Channel (Free streaming service)
- Jurassic Park movies all day on July 5 starting at 10:30 a.m. ET — FX
- Blade and Blade Runner movies – July 6, 6 a.m.-10 p.m. ET – E!
- Rocky franchise – July 4, 8 a.m.-10:30 p.m. ET — AMC
- Disney classic movies, July 3 from 3-9 p.m. ET, July 4 from 12:30-8:30 p.m. ET, July 5 from 11:30 a.m.-10:55 p.m. ET, July 6 from 7 a.m.-11:55 p.m. ET — Freeform
- Star Trek movies from July 6 at 8:30 a.m. ET through July 7 at 12:25 a.m. ET — MGM+
Best 4th of July 2025 Firework Shows
- Wawa Welcome America – NBC10 and Cozi TV or streaming on Peacock, July 4 at 7 p.m. ET
- A Capitol Fourth 2025 – PBS, July 4 at 8 p.m. ET
- Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks Spectacular – NBC or streaming on Peacock, July 4 at 8 p.m. ET
From TV Guide Magazine
How 'Countdown' Recruited Jensen Ackles to Go Full 'Die Hard'
Countdown boss Derek Haas talks creating the character around Ackles, and the cast teases the “Avengers”-like team of the crime thriller. Read the story now on TV Insider.