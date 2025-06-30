Watch Guide: 2025’s Best July 4th TV & Movie Marathons

'The Twilight Zone,' 'Jurassic Park,' 'Yellowstone'
Fourth of July weekend is upon us, and on top of the slew of outdoor activities to partake in are a swath of TV and movie marathons to enjoy as background noise as you prepare your barbecues or as entertainment for your downtime. As usual for July 4 weekend, there’s a Twilight Zone marathon to catch, and Yellowstone is becoming a staple for this holiday’s TV programming as well.

We’ve looked through a bunch of TV network schedules for this Fourth of July weekend so you don’t have to and compiled a list of the best TV and movie marathons available for your viewing pleasure between July 3-6, 2025. We’ve also compiled info on where to watch fireworks displays on TV. Get all the info below.

Best 4th of July 2025 TV Marathons

Best 4th of July 2025 Movie Marathons

Best 4th of July 2025 Firework Shows

A Few Good Men

Blade (1998)

Blade II

Blade Runner

Blade Runner 2049

Blade: Trinity

Bones (2005)

Criminal Minds

Jerry Maguire

Man v. Food

Mission: Impossible (1996)

My Wife and Kids

NCIS

NCIS: New Orleans

Parks and Recreation

The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air

The Office (2005)

The Twilight Zone (1959)

Three's Company

Top Gun (1986)

Two and a Half Men

Wild 'N Out

Yellowstone




