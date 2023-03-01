Zachary Quinto Cast in Lead Role of NBC Medical Drama Pilot ‘Wolf’

Star Trek actor Zachary Quinto has landed the title role in NBC‘s upcoming one-hour medical drama pilot, Wolf, inspired by the books The Man Who Mistook His Wife for a Hat and An Anthropologist on Mars by Oliver Sacks.

According to Deadline, the show follows a revolutionary, larger-than-life neurologist, Dr. Oliver Wolf (Quinto), and his team of interns as they explore the last great frontier, the human mind. At the same time, they also grapple with their own relationships and mental health.

Described as an “obsessive genius,” Dr. Wolf is the head of neurology at Bronx General and is drawn to people society has deemed as “other,” helping them find hope and purpose. Instead of suppressing peoples’ differences, he embraces them.

Wolf comes from writer-producer Michael Grassi (Riverdale), producer-director Lee Toland Krieger (Shadow and Bone), and executive producer Greg Berlanti (Superman & Lois). Warner Bros Television is behind the project.

Sacks, who died in 2015, was a British neurologist, naturalist, historian of science, and writer, famed for his work exploring the most strange and unusual brain disorders. He wrote numerous books about both his patients’ and his own disorders and unusual experiences, with many adapted into plays, films, operas, dance, and musical works. His 1973 book Awakenings was adapted into an Oscar-nominated film in 1990, starring Robin Williams and Robert De Niro.

Quinto, meanwhile, has previous experience at NBC, having had his breakout role in the superhero fantasy series Heroes, where he played the villainous Sylar. He is also known for his role as Spock in J.J. Abrams‘ reboot of the Star Trek franchise. His other credits include 24, NOS4A2, and American Horror Story: NYC.

Berlanti will exec produce the pilot alongside Sarah Schechter and Leigh London Redman for Berlanti Productions, while Henrik Bastin and Melissa Aouate will exec produce via Fabel Entertainment, and Jonathan Cavendish, Andy Serkis, and Will Tennant will exec produce for The Imaginarium.

