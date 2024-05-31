12 Couples We’ll Be Keeping an Eye on Next Season

'Abbott Elementary'; '9-1-1: Lone Star'; 'The Rookie'
The 2024 TV season has come to a close, leaving some of our favorite TV couples hanging in the balance.

It was a swoon-worthy season of television, between Buck finally coming out as bisexual and exploring a romantic relationship with Tommy in 9-1-1 to Janine and Gregory finally getting together in Abbott Elementary‘s high-energy finale. While there were some great romantic highs, there are some couples were fear are hitting some lows. And for some will-they, won’t-they pairs, there isn’t much time left in their series’ run to bring them together.

Scroll down to see the roundup of broadcast TV couples we’re going to be keeping an eye on next season. For better or for worse, all of these relationships are turning over a new leaf when these titles come back to our screens.

Eric Winter and Melissa O'Neil in 'The Rookie' Season 6 finale - 'Escape Plan'
Disney / Raymond Liu

Chenford, The Rookie

Tim Bradford (Eric Winter) and Lucy Chen (Melissa O’Neil) broke up mid-season in The Rookie Season 6, and Winter compared it to Ross and Rachel’s breakup in Friends to TV Insider.

“It was like this couple that is at the moment of the best relationship ever and then things fall apart and they have to figure it out,” he said.

While Chenford was still broken up by the end of the Season 6 finale, there’s still a spark of hope that The Rookie fans’ favorite couple will get back together in Season 7.

“I think it’s very clear how much Tim appreciates Lucy and cares about Lucy. And I think in his mind—this is the way I see it—he’s working on himself, he’s in therapy,” Winter told us. “He’s trying to get better and I think care about himself a lot more so that he can give more to that relationship. I don’t think in his mind it’s over.”

We certainly hope it’s not.

Donnie Wahlberg as Danny Reagan and Marisa Ramirez as Maria Baez in 'Blue Bloods' Season 14 Episode 8
Michael Parmelee/CBS

Danny & Baez, Blue Bloods

Blue Bloods showrunner Kevin Wade told TV Insider that a Danny (Donnie Wahlberg) and Baez (Marisa Ramirez) romance isn’t likely for the cop procedural’s final season because they already did the cop-partners-to-lovers track with Jamie (Will Estes) and Eddie (Vanessa Ray).

But Wade did admit that Wahlberg and Ramirez always “manage to find ways to show that the two like each other more than as partners,” so perhaps the writers’ room will realize there is something exciting to explore with these two in the final season (premiering this fall). For now, they’re just co-workers who really enjoy each other’s company.

Ramón Rodriguez as Will, Erika Christensen as Angie in the 'Will Trent' Season 2 finale
Disney / Daniel Delgado Jr.

Will & Angie, Will Trent

The Will Trent Season 2 finale threw a wrench into Will (Ramón Rodriguez) and Angie’s (Erika Christensen) relationship: Will put Angie under arrest for her involvement in a coverup. Now, their relationship is in serious trouble.

“It’s kind of nice to sort of throw all the pieces in the air and figure out where they’re gonna land,” co-creator Liz Heldens told TV Insider of that devastating development. “We’re excited to kind of figure out what it looks like for her as well as he is forced to contemplate a chapter of his life without Angie.”

Quinta Brunson as Janine, Tyler James Williams as Gregory in the 'Abbott Elementary' Season 3 finale - 'Party'
Disney / Gilles Mingasson

Janine & Gregory, Abbott Elementary

At long last, Janine (Quinta Brunson) and Gregory (Tyler James Williams) confessed their feelings for each other in the Abbott Elementary Season 3 finale. They shared their second kiss (one of the best kisses on TV this year!), and now they’ll likely be figuring out how to balance dating and working together in Season 4. At least, that’s what we hope is on the horizon!

Given that the Season 2 finale ended with them kissing but parting ways, followed by a time-jump that drew them further apart, we can’t imagine the show doing this again. Romance seems almost certain for this pair in Season 4, and we can’t wait to see it play out. Dive into the romantic moment with Williams here.

Oliver Stark as Buck, Louis Ferrigno Jr. as Tommy in the '9-1-1' Season 7 finale
Disney / Mike Taing

Buck & Tommy, 9-1-1

9-1-1 surprised fans when, in its 100th episode, Buck’s (Oliver Stark) jealousy when his best friend Eddie (Ryan Guzman) gained a new friend in Tommy (Lou Ferrigno Jr.) led to a kiss—between Buck and Tommy! Though Buck struggled to tell Eddie about Tommy at first — he claimed they were out as friends when his best friend saw them on their first date — he did bring the other firefighter as his date to his sister Maddie’s (Jennifer Love Hewitt) wedding. And since then, things have been going well; as Bobby (Peter Krause) pointed out, he knows Tommy’s good for Buck because they haven’t had to talk about him. But will that remain the case going forward? We’ll have to wait and see because nothing’s ever easy for these first responders.

Chris Carmack as Link, Camilla Luddington as Jo in 'Grey's Anatomy' Season 20 Episode 5
Disney / Anne Marie Fox

Jo & Link, Grey's Anatomy

Jo (Camilla Luddington) and Link (Chris Carmack) are still together and began discussing starting a family. In the Season 20 finale, Jo fainted and found out she was pregnant. However, she didn’t tell Link right away. Why the hesitation, Jo?

Jaicy Elliot as Helm, Midori Francis as Yasuda in 'Grey's Anatomy'
ABC / Bonnie Osborne

Helm & Yasuda, Grey's Anatomy

Yasuda (Midori Francis) and Helm (Jaicy Elliot) broke up in Season 20 over work. With Francis now reportedly leaving the series, this relationship will need addressing again, whether it be a further cementing of their breakup or a reunion. We’d settle for an amicable reconciliation too, just no more deaths, Grey’s!

Brian Dietzen as Jimmy Palmer and Katrina Law as NCIS Special Agent Jessica Knight in 'NCIS'
Michael Yarish / CBS

Palmer & Knight, NCIS

Chief Medical Examiner Jimmy Palmer (Brian Dietzen) gave Special Agent Jessica Knight (Katrina Law) an angry breakup speech after it was revealed that she took a new job elsewhere in the NCIS Season 21 finale. It’s the first real relationship between members of the team on NCIS, so we’re absolutely keeping an eye on these newly minted exes next season. Get a full breakdown on the breakup in the finale edition of our aftershow NCIS: Case Closed.

Taylor Kinney as Kelly Severide, Miranda Rae Mayo as Stella Kidd in 'Chicago Fire' Season 12 Episode 8 - 'All the Dark'
Adrian S Burrows Sr / NBC

Stellaride, Chicago Fire

Chicago Fire‘s new main couple is considering having kids after their wedding. Well, Kelly Severide (Taylor Kinney) is considering it, whereas Stella Kidd (Miranda Rae Mayo) is on the fence.

Max Thieriot as Bode Leone, Stephanie Arcila as Gabriela Perez in the 'Fire Country' Season 2 finale - 'I Do'
Sergei Bachlakov / CBS

Bode & Gabriela, Fire Country

Do Bode (Max Thieriot) and Gabriela (Stephanie Aricla) have a future together? Well, first we have to see if she said yes to Diego (Rafael de la Fuente)! The finale ended with Bode, now a free man, ready to go tell his ex that he still loves her right before her wedding, but a run-in with her dad (Kevin Alejandro‘s Manny) at the church held him back. But Bode couldn’t watch her say “I do” and left–and she kept looking out into the crowd at him, which isn’t a good sign for someone about to marry someone else!

Executive producer Tia Napolotinao tells TV Insider we will find out if Gabriela married Diego. And, as Napolotinao told us, Gabriela looked to Bode during her wedding ceremony “hoping to meet his eyes in a way that he’s going to stand up for her and stop that wedding.” But the exec also noted that even if it seems like she ultimately chose Diego, only the Season 3 premiere will reveal what happened next.

Marina Squerciati as Kim Burgess, Patrick John Flueger as Adam Ruzek in 'Chicago P.D.' Season 11 Episode 9 - 'Somos Unos'
Lori Allen / NBC

Burzek, Chicago P.D.

Kim Burgess (Marina Squerciati) and Adam Ruzek (Patrick John Flueger) broke off their engagement in Season 3 but got engaged again in Season 4. Now they’re back to wedding planning, so we’re looking forward to seeing that go down in Season 5.

Executive producer Gwen Sigan told TV Insider that there’s nothing but exciting opportunities for this couple in the coming season.

A wedding is “definitely in the cards,” she said. “I think the possibility’s there. It’s going to be a fun year for them to see them finally make that step and get on equal footing. And yeah, I mean we’ve got nothing but opportunity to go through all of those fun moments with them.”

Rafael Silva, Brian Michael Smith and Ronen Rubinstein in the '9-1-1: Lone Star' Season 4 finale - 'In Sickness and In Health'
Kevin Estrada / FOX

T.K. & Carlos, 9-1-1: Lone Star

This couple was on our 2023 list of couples to watch, and we’re still waiting for 9-1-1: Lone Star to come back for Season 5. We can’t wait to see what married life has been like for T.K. (Ronen Rubinstein) and Carlos (Rafael L. Silva) since their wedding in the Season 4 finale, which came with its share of cliffhangers.

