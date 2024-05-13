Fox Fall 2024 Schedule: ‘9-1-1: Lone Star,’ ‘Rescue HI-Surf’ Scores Post-Super Bowl Slot & More

Meredith Jacobs
Comments
Rob Lowe in '9-1-1: Lone Star,' Robbie Magasiva and Arielle Kebbel in 'Rescue: HI Surf,' and Molly Parker in 'Doc'
Kevin Estrada / FOX; Karen Neal / FOX; Peter Stranks / FOX

Fox has a mix of returning and new shows set to be part of its fall schedule as part of its 2024-25 slate.

“With outstanding original ideas and world-class talent across both new series and returning favorites, FOX’s 2024-25 schedule is filled with unexpected, unforgettable entertainment in every genre,” said FOX Entertainment CEO Rob Wade. “Great creative is the center of all we do, and that is reflected in next season’s lineup, as is our ability to attract so many of the industry’s finest storytellers.”

Returning FOX series include dramas 9-1-1: Lone Star (Season 5), Accused (Season 2), Alert: Missing Persons Unit (Season 3), and The Cleaning Lady (Season 4); comedy Animal Control (Season 3); animated series Bob’s Burgers (Season 15), Family Guy (Season 23), The Great North (Season 5), Grimsburg (Season 2), Krapopolis (Season 2) and The Simpsons (Season 36); and unscripted series Crime Scene Kitchen (Season 3), The Floor (Season 2), Hell’s Kitchen (Season 23), LEGO Masters (Season 5, and the annual multiple-night holiday event LEGO Masters: Celebrity Holiday Bricktacular), The Masked Singer (Season 12), MasterChef (Season 15), Name That Tune (Season 5), Next Level Chef (Season 4) and Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test (Season 3).

New dramas joining the lineup are action-drama Rescue: HI-Surf, from executive producer John Wells; psychological crime procedural Murder in a Small Town, and medical drama Doc. Fox has also ordered a single-camera comedy, Going Dutch, starring Denis Leary. The Real Full Monty (” a daring group of male celebrities volunteer to bare all to raise awareness for prostate and testicular cancer testing and research”) and Extracted (“a groundbreaking new survival competition series, in which, for the first time ever, the contestants are not in charge of their destiny”) will join the unscripted slate.

Fox will also air the Super Bowl LIX on Sunday, February 9, 2025. Getting the post-game slot is Rescue: HI-Surf, with a special episode.

Family Guy, The Great North, and Grimsburg will return at midseason.

CBS Sets 'NCIS: Origins,' 'Blue Bloods' Final Episodes & More for Fall 2024
Related

CBS Sets 'NCIS: Origins,' 'Blue Bloods' Final Episodes & More for Fall 2024

Check out Fox’s Fall 2024 schedule below.

Monday

8:00 p.m.: 9-1-1: Lone Star
9:00 p.m.:  Rescue: HI-Surf (new series)

Tuesday

8:00 p.m.: Accused
9:00 p.m.: Murder in a Small Town (new series)

Wednesday

8:00 p.m.: The Masked Singer
9:00 p.m.: The Floor

Thursday

8:00 p.m.: Hell’s Kitchen
9:00 p.m.: Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test

Friday

8:00p.m.: FOX College Football Friday/FOX College Hoops/FOX UFL

Saturday

7:00 p.m.: Fox Sports Saturday

Sunday

7:00 p.m.: NFL On Fox
7:30 p.m.: The OT / FOX Animation Encores
8:00 p.m.: The Simpsons
8:30 p.m.: Universal Basic Guys
9:00 p.m.: Bob’s Burgers
9:30 p.m.: Krapopolis

9-1-1: Lone Star - FOX

9-1-1: Lone Star where to stream

Accused (2023) - FOX

Accused (2023) where to stream

Bob's Burgers - FOX

Bob's Burgers where to stream

Hell's Kitchen - FOX

Hell's Kitchen where to stream

Krapopolis - FOX

Krapopolis where to stream

Special Forces: World's Toughest Test - FOX

Special Forces: World's Toughest Test where to stream

9-1-1: Lone Star

Accused (2023)

Bob's Burgers

Hell's Kitchen

Krapopolis

Murder in a Small Town

Rescue: HI-Surf

Special Forces: World's Toughest Test

The Floor

The Masked Singer

The Simpsons

Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
'NCIS: Hawai'i' cast gathering
1
‘NCIS: Hawai‘i’ Cast Reunites for Beachside Sendoff: ‘Ohana Forever’
When Calls the Heart
2
‘WCTH’ Aftershow: Elizabeth’s Blast from the Past & What’s Next With Nathan
'NCIS: Hawai‘i', 'CSI: Vegas', 'Chicago Justice'
3
8 TV Franchise Spinoffs That Didn’t Last Long
Susan Backlinie as Chrissie in 'Jaws'
4
Susan Backlinie, ‘Jaws’ Shark’s First Victim, Dies at 77
Will Moseley, Emmy Russell, Abi Carter, Jack blocker, Triston Harper of American Idol
5
‘American Idol’ Top 3 Revealed: Do You Agree With Voters?