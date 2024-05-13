Fox has a mix of returning and new shows set to be part of its fall schedule as part of its 2024-25 slate.

“With outstanding original ideas and world-class talent across both new series and returning favorites, FOX’s 2024-25 schedule is filled with unexpected, unforgettable entertainment in every genre,” said FOX Entertainment CEO Rob Wade. “Great creative is the center of all we do, and that is reflected in next season’s lineup, as is our ability to attract so many of the industry’s finest storytellers.”

Returning FOX series include dramas 9-1-1: Lone Star (Season 5), Accused (Season 2), Alert: Missing Persons Unit (Season 3), and The Cleaning Lady (Season 4); comedy Animal Control (Season 3); animated series Bob’s Burgers (Season 15), Family Guy (Season 23), The Great North (Season 5), Grimsburg (Season 2), Krapopolis (Season 2) and The Simpsons (Season 36); and unscripted series Crime Scene Kitchen (Season 3), The Floor (Season 2), Hell’s Kitchen (Season 23), LEGO Masters (Season 5, and the annual multiple-night holiday event LEGO Masters: Celebrity Holiday Bricktacular), The Masked Singer (Season 12), MasterChef (Season 15), Name That Tune (Season 5), Next Level Chef (Season 4) and Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test (Season 3).

New dramas joining the lineup are action-drama Rescue: HI-Surf, from executive producer John Wells; psychological crime procedural Murder in a Small Town, and medical drama Doc. Fox has also ordered a single-camera comedy, Going Dutch, starring Denis Leary. The Real Full Monty (” a daring group of male celebrities volunteer to bare all to raise awareness for prostate and testicular cancer testing and research”) and Extracted (“a groundbreaking new survival competition series, in which, for the first time ever, the contestants are not in charge of their destiny”) will join the unscripted slate.

Fox will also air the Super Bowl LIX on Sunday, February 9, 2025. Getting the post-game slot is Rescue: HI-Surf, with a special episode.

Family Guy, The Great North, and Grimsburg will return at midseason.

Check out Fox’s Fall 2024 schedule below.

Monday

8:00 p.m.: 9-1-1: Lone Star

9:00 p.m.: Rescue: HI-Surf (new series)

Tuesday

8:00 p.m.: Accused

9:00 p.m.: Murder in a Small Town (new series)

Wednesday

8:00 p.m.: The Masked Singer

9:00 p.m.: The Floor

Thursday

8:00 p.m.: Hell’s Kitchen

9:00 p.m.: Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test

Friday

8:00p.m.: FOX College Football Friday/FOX College Hoops/FOX UFL

Saturday

7:00 p.m.: Fox Sports Saturday

Sunday

7:00 p.m.: NFL On Fox

7:30 p.m.: The OT / FOX Animation Encores

8:00 p.m.: The Simpsons

8:30 p.m.: Universal Basic Guys

9:00 p.m.: Bob’s Burgers

9:30 p.m.: Krapopolis