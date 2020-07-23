Shows
Holidays
The Boys
TV-MA
8.7
Drama
Action
Adventure
Fantasy
The Boys embark on a quest to expose the truth about The Seven, superheroes who abuse their powers.
Airs
on
Amazon Prime Video
Season premiere:
September 4, 2020
Where to stream by season:
1
2
Cast
Crew
Karl Urban
Billy Butcher
Jack Quaid
Hughie
Antony Starr
Homelander
Erin Moriarty
Starlight
Dominique McElligott
Queen Maeve
Jessie T. Usher
A-Train
Laz Alonso
Mother's Milk
Chace Crawford
The Deep
Tomer Capon
Frenchie
Karen Fukuhara
The Female
Nathan Mitchell
Black Noir
Aya Cash
Stormfront
Eric Kripke
Stormfront
Seth Rogen
Stormfront
Evan Goldberg
Executive Producer
James Weaver
Executive Producer
Neal H. Moritz
Executive Producer
Pavun Shetty
Executive Producer
Ori Marmur
Executive Producer
Ken Levin
Executive Producer
Jason Netter
Executive Producer
News
Yesterday, 6:00 pm
How Jensen Ackles Is Keeping 'Supernatural's Memory Alive in 'The Boys' Season 3
October 30, 4:20 pm
'The Boys' Promotes Claudia Doumit for Season 3: What Does This Mean for Victoria Neuman?
October 20, 1:20 pm
PaleyFest NY 2020: 'Supernatural,' 'The Boys,' 'Girlfriends' & More
October 15, 3:33 pm
More Deets on 'The Boys' Season 3 Thanks to Creator Eric Kripke
October 10, 11:00 am
Best Lines of the Week (October 2-8): 'Just Breathless With Love'
October 9, 4:00 pm
Spoiler Alert
7 Questions We Need Answered in 'The Boys' Season 3
Video
October 2, 11:30 am
Preview
'The Boys': Aya Cash & Colby Minifie on What's Next for Vought (VIDEO)
October 1, 1:00 pm
Preview
Erin Moriarty & Karen Fukuhara on How 'The Boys' Is Really About the Women (VIDEO)
July 23, 7:00 pm
Comic-Con
Jack Quaid & Antony Starr Break Down 'The Boys' Season 2 Power Flip (VIDEO)
