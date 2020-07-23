The Boys
The Boys

The Boys

TV-MA
8.7 amazon prime video logo
Drama
Action
Adventure
Fantasy

The Boys embark on a quest to expose the truth about The Seven, superheroes who abuse their powers.

Airs on Amazon Prime Video

Season premiere:

Where to stream by season:

12

News

supernatural jensen ackles

How Jensen Ackles Is Keeping 'Supernatural's Memory Alive in 'The Boys' Season 3

 the boys season 2 claudia doumit victoria neuman

'The Boys' Promotes Claudia Doumit for Season 3: What Does This Mean for Victoria Neuman?

 The Boys Supernatural

PaleyFest NY 2020: 'Supernatural,' 'The Boys,' 'Girlfriends' & More

 the boys season 2 karl urban jack quaid

More Deets on 'The Boys' Season 3 Thanks to Creator Eric Kripke

 The Boys Jimmy Kimmel Travis Scott Supernatural

Best Lines of the Week (October 2-8): 'Just Breathless With Love'

 The Boys Season 2 finale
Spoiler Alert

7 Questions We Need Answered in 'The Boys' Season 3

Video

The Boys Season 2 Aya Cash Colby Minifie
Preview

'The Boys': Aya Cash & Colby Minifie on What's Next for Vought (VIDEO)

 The-Boys-Erin-Moriarty-Karen-Fukuhara
Preview

Erin Moriarty & Karen Fukuhara on How 'The Boys' Is Really About the Women (VIDEO)

 The Boys Season 2 SDCC
Comic-Con

Jack Quaid & Antony Starr Break Down 'The Boys' Season 2 Power Flip (VIDEO)

Similar Shows

The Flash

The Flash

Powerless

Powerless

Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.

Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.