‘Gen V’ Showrunner on Cate’s Big Secret & Powerful Role for the Season

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for Gen V Season 1, Episode 5, “Welcome to the Monster Club.”]

The Boys spinoff Gen V is ramping up the drama in its latest episode, “Welcome to the Monster Club,” which answers the biggest question so far, which is what caused Marie (Jaz Sinclair) and her classmates to blackout and wake up at an unfamiliar location.

Ultimately, that honor belongs to Golden Boy’s (Patrick Schwarzenegger) persuasive girlfriend Cate (Maddie Phillips) who is eventually found out by Emma (Lizze Broadway).

She learns the truth when Sam (Asa Germann) tells her about Cate making Golden Boy forget him. While Marie also seemingly comes to the same conclusion, it’s a moment too late as Cate wipes her mind.

Her actions are sanctioned by Dean Shetty (Shelley Conn) who convinces Cate that she’s doing this to keep her friends safe. Still, it doesn’t quite explain why she’d keep up the lies and hide secrets.

When it came to the reveal, showrunner Michele Fazekas said, “I loved Cate. When I came into the show and read the pilot, I was like, ‘Oh, Cate’s the most powerful of all of them.’”

Despite being “this quiet pretty kind of arm candy for Golden Boy, she actually has the most powerful [abilities]. There’s more to her than just being Golden Boy’s grieving girlfriend.”

Fazekas also defends that Cate has her reasons for her actions, which will be further explained as the season goes on. “She has a legitimate beef,” Fazekas notes. “I love the conversation in Episode 3 that she and Marie have about how they have a similar background where Marie’s responsible for the death of her parents. Cate’s responsible for her brother going missing and probably being dead as well.”

Even though she’s had these hardships, Fazekas admires when Cate tells Marie, “Don’t you dare feel guilty” for killing her parents who ultimately chose to inject Marie with the superpower-granting serum Compound-V. “She and Marie have a similar want, which is they’re looking for a mother figure,” Fazekas teases.

At the end of the day, Fazekas says, “Underneath the outlandishness and craziness and penises, there’s a real sort of tragedy and sadness behind all it.” Stay tuned to see how Cate’s big secret will play out in next week’s episode and let us know what you thought of the big twist in the comments section, below.

Gen V, New Episodes, Fridays, Prime Video