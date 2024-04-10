Could another Supernatural reunion be coming to Prime Video‘s hit series The Boys? According to former star Jared Padalecki, the future for such a possibility seems bright.

The actor expressed interest in a potential cameo on the superhero dramedy helmed by Supernatural‘s Eric Kripke. In an interview with Collider, Padalecki said of Kripke, “Yeah, he has reached out to me.”

As viewers of The Boys already know, Kripke hasn’t been afraid to cast stars from Supernatural. Padalecki’s onscreen brother Jensen Ackles joined the mix as Soldier Boy in Season 3. Meanwhile, Alexander Calvert made an appearance in spinoff Gen V, and Jeffrey Dean Morgan is slated to play a prominent role in Season 4.

While Padalecki is open to the idea of joining the universe, he’s hesitant for now, as he told Collider, “My response to him 90 percent of the time is, ‘Dude, I’m 41 now with three kids. I’m not 25 and working out three hours a day. I know you’re going to f***ing make me get naked, so give me a heads-up. I’m in, but let me get a nutritionist and a trainer and get in the hyperbaric chamber for eight months before you make me show up.'”

In other words, Padalecki needs a good amount of lead time before taking on a role, but he’s open to it. “It would obviously be a lot of fun to see Kripke again and to work on that show, which is a great show that I’m a fan of.”

Currently, Padalecki is starring in The CW’s Walker. But what do you think of the possibility of Padalecki joining the world of The Boys? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section, and stay tuned for Morgan’s debut in the fourth season of the superhero megahit on Prime Video this summer.

The Boys, Season 4 Premiere, Thursday, June 13, Prime Video