‘The Boys’ Changes Episode Title & Adds Content Warning After Trump Assassination Attempt

The Boys had to make some minor changes to its Season 4 finale following the attempted assassination of former president Donald Trump in Pennsylvania on Saturday (July 13).

Due to some similarities to real-world events — the fourth season of the hit Prime Video series features a presidential assassination storyline — Thursday’s (July 18) finale opened with a content warning, noting that any similarities are “completely coincidental and unintentional.”

“This episode contains scenes of fictional political violence,” reads the warning message at the start of the episode. “Any similarities to recent events are completely coincidental and unintentional. Prime Video, Amazon MGM Studios, Sony Pictures Television and the producers of The Boys oppose, in the strongest terms, real-world violence of any kind.”

In addition, the episode’s title, which was originally listed as “Assassination Run,” has been changed to simply “Season Four Finale.”

The show posted a similar warning message on its Instagram page, writing, “The season finale of The Boys contains scenes of fictional political violence, which some viewers may find disturbing, especially in light of the injuries and tragic loss of life sustained during the assassination attempt on former President Trump.”

It continued, “The Boys is a fictitious series that was filmed in 2023, and any scene or plotline similarities to these real-world events are coincidental and unintentional.”

The Boys often uses its characters and storylines to take a satirical look at real-world politics, and the fourth season included a season-long arc about the planned assassination of President-Elect of the United States Robert Singer.

The description for the Season 4 finale reads, “It’s January 6th as Congress certifies the election results to officially make Bob Singer President and Victoria Neuman his VP. Meanwhile, The Boys try to protect Singer from assassination, not realizing that the assassin is closer than they think.”

On Saturday, Trump was giving a speech in Butler, Pennsylvania, as part of his presidential campaign when he was shot at, with a bullet grazing the former president’s right ear. One of the event’s attendees, firefighter Corey Comperatore, was killed, and two other attendees were seriously injured.