‘House of the Dragon,’ ‘Abbott Elementary’ & More: 40 Shows We’re Excited About in 2024

Meaghan Darwish
1 Comment
'House of the Dragon,' 'The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live,' 'Abbott Elementary,' and 'Bridgerton' are among the shows we can't wait for in 2024
HBO; AMC; ABC; Netflix
House of the Dragon, The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live, Abbott Elementary, and Bridgerton

When it comes to TV, there’s a lot to look forward to in 2024 with plenty of returning favorites and fresh titles on the horizon. While we can’t know for certain all of the shows coming in 2024 quite yet, we do know about a great deal of them.

Whether it’s network fare like Abbott Elementary, Ghosts, and Law & Order: SVU as well as the final seasons of Blue Bloods and Young Sheldon, or streaming favorites like The Boys or Bridgerton, there’s something for everyone to look forward to. And don’t get us started on premium titles like House of the Dragon, Curb Your Enthusiasm, or Outlander, all of which are slated to be back with shows like Yellowstone, and Interview with the Vampire.

Plus, there are plenty of new titles to fawn over as well like Disney+‘s latest Marvel series Echo which serves up some crossover with the Daredevil world. A new chapter of True Detective starring Jodie Foster, AMC‘s much-anticipated Rick (Andrew Lincoln) and Michonne (Danai Gurira) series The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live, and the second half of Outlander‘s seventh season are all set to arrive in 2024.

Below, we’re rounding up 40 titles, including the ones mentioned, above, that we’re looking forward to most in the new year. Take a peek, and let us know what you’re planning to watch in 2024.

Caitriona Balfe and Sam Heughan in 'Outlander' Season 7
Starz

Outlander

Claire (Caitriona Balfe) and Jamie’s (Sam Heughan) story continues in the second half of Outlander‘s seventh season. A premiere date has yet to be announced at Starz, but filming has been completed.

Nicola Coughlan with Luke Newton in 'Bridgerton' Season 3
Liam Daniel/Netflix

Bridgerton

Netflix‘s Regency-era romp will follow the romance of Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan) and Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton) in its third season. The Shondaland series based on Julia Quinn’s novels will premiere in two parts beginning May 16, 2024, with the second half arriving June 13, 2024.

Jeffrey Dean Morgan in 'The Boys' Season 4
Prime Video

The Boys

Prime Video’s megahit about vigilantes fighting against out-of-line “Supes” will be back for more outrageous fun with Jeffrey Dean Morgan joining the ranks.

Alaqua Cox as Maya Lopez in 'Echo' Season 1
Chuck Zlotnick/Marvel

Echo

Alaqua Cox suits up for this five-episode series delving into the backstory of Maya Lopez as well as her ties to Kingpin, Wilson Fisk (Vincent D’Onofrio). The TV-MA Marvel title is set to drop all at once on Disney+ and Hulu beginning January 10.

Matt Smith and Emma D'Arcy in 'House of the Dragon'
HBO

House of the Dragon

HBO‘s Game of Thrones spinoff starring Emma D’Arcy, Matt Smith, and Olivia Cooke will reignite screens this summer as House of the Dragon returns for Season 2.

Larry David in 'Curb Your Enthusiasm'
HBO

Curb Your Enthusiasm

Larry David returns for more of the same in Curb‘s twelfth season, which is officially set to premiere Sunday, February 4, 2024.

Colin Farrell in 'The Penguin'
Max

The Penguin

Colin Farrell will disappear back into his role as Oswald Cobblepot for Max‘s The Batman spinoff sometime later in 2024.

Kali Reis and Jodie Foster in 'True Detective: Night Country'
HBO

True Detective: Night Country

The latest chapter of HBO’s anthology series, Night Country, starring Jodie Foster and Kali Reis will take viewers to Ennis, Alaska, beginning Sunday, January 14.

Hoa Xuande and Robert Downey Jr. in 'The Sympathizer'
HBO

The Sympathizer

The espionage drama featuring Sandra Oh and Robert Downey Jr. alongside Hoa Xuande is currently anticipated to arrive sometime in early 2024.

Kate Winslet in 'The Regime'
HBO

The Regime

Kate Winslet oversees a modern European regime in this HBO title which is reportedly set to arrive sometime in the spring.

Daniel Bruhl and Billy Magnussen in 'The Franchise'
HBO

The Franchise

From Sam Mendes, this upcoming HBO comedy follows the happenings behind the scenes of a superhero blockbuster franchise.

Renee Rapp, Alyah Chanelle Scott, Pauline Chalamet, and Amrit Kaur in 'The Sex Lives of College Girls'
Max

The Sex Lives of College Girls

Mindy Kaling and Justin Noble’s half-hour Max comedy about four roommates making their way at Essex College is scheduled to resume classes sometime in the new year.

Tyler James Williams and Quinta Brunson in 'Abbott Elementary'
ABC

Abbott Elementary

What’s next for Abbott Elementary’s optimistic teacher Janine Teagues (Quinta Brunson)? Fans will soon find out when the show returns on February 7.

The cast of 'Ghosts' Season 2
Bertrand Calmeau/CBS

Ghosts

CBS’s ghoulishly good comedy about “livings” Sam (Rose McIver) and Jay (Utkarsh Ambudkar), and their spirited housemates at Woodstone will officially return on Thursday, February 15.

Rocky Carroll and Sean Murray in 'NCIS'
Michael Yarish/CBS

NCIS

The flagship favorite will debut its 21st season on Monday, February 12.

Taylor Kinney in 'Chicago Fire'
Adrian S Burrows Sr/NBC

Chicago Fire

In anticipation of various returns and exits, fans of One Chicago’s first hit won’t want to miss the show’s January 17th premiere.

Jean Smart and Hannah Einbinder in 'Hacks' Season 2
Karen Ballard/Max

Hacks

The mentor-mentee dynamic between Jean Smart’s Deborah Vance and Hannah Einbinder’s Ava continues when the Max comedy comes back to television in the new year.

Sofia Vergara in 'Griselda'
Elizabeth Morris/Netlfix

Griselda

Sofia Vergara trades in her comedic antics for the gritty titular role of Netflix’s new series about the infamous drug queenpin, Griselda Blanco. The show is set to arrive January 25th.

Carrie Preston in 'Elsbeth'
Elizabeth Fisher/CBS

Elsbeth

The Good Wife spawns another spinoff following The Good Fight as Carrie Preston’s Elsbeth Tascioni steps into the spotlight for this crime drama debuting February 29th on CBS.

The cast of 'Extended Family'
Ron Batzdorff/NBC

Extended Family

Jon Cryer and Abigail Spencer play divorced parents trying to adjust to their own normal with the inclusion of her new love played by Donald Faison in this NBC comedy “officially” arriving January 2nd after previewing on December 23.

Mariska Hargitay for 'Law & Order: SVU'
NBC

Law & Order: SVU

Benson (Mariska Hargitay) returns for more cases in the landmark 25th season debut of SVU on January 18th.

Peter Krause on '9-1-1'
Jack Zeman/ FOX

9-1-1

The Ryan Murphy-produced first responder drama moves networks as the flagship series makes the jump from Fox to ABC for its Season 7 premiere on March 14th.

Michelle Yeoh as Mama Sun, Sam Song Li as Bruce Sun, Justin Chien as Charles Sun in 'The Brothers Sun'
Netflix

The Brothers Sun

Debuting January 4 on Netflix, the new crime family dramedy follows a Tapei assassin who is sent to protect his mother (played by Oscar-winner Michelle Yeoh) and younger brother in LA after his father is targeted in a hit job.

Justin Hartley in 'Tracker'
Michael Courtney/CBS

Tracker

Justin Hartley takes on his first full-time TV gig since This Is Us wrapped, playing Colter Shaw in CBS’s new action drama series based on Jeffrey Deaver’s best-selling book The Never Game. Tracker‘s set to premiere on Sunday, February 11.

Ellen Pompeo in 'Grey's Anatomy'
ABC

Grey's Anatomy

ABC’s long-running medical drama will start seeing new patients onscreen for its landmark 20th season beginning March 14.

Tom Selleck for 'Blue Bloods'
CBS

Blue Bloods

The 14th and final season of Blue Bloods will debut on February 16th, kicking off the last chapter in the Reagan family’s story.

Maya Erskine and Donald Glover in 'Mr. and Mrs. Smith'
Prime Video

Mr. & Mrs. Smith

Donald Glover and Maya Erskine step into the titular roles in Prime Video’s TV take on the spy dramedy arriving February 2.

Gordon Cormier in 'Avatar: The Last Airbender'
Robert Falconer/Netflix

Avatar: The Last Airbender

Netflix’s live-action take on the beloved animated classic drops February 22 on the streamer.

Sam Reid in 'Interview with the Vampire' Season 2
AMC

Interview With the Vampire

AMC‘s sexy drama based on the fan-favorite work of Anne Rice will return for the next chapter in Louis (Jacob Anderson) and Lestat’s (Sam Reid) story with an exact premiere date yet to be announced.

Kevin Costner in 'Yellowstone' Season 5
Paramount Network

Yellowstone

The long-awaited second half of Yellowstone‘s fifth and final season will drop in 2024, but not for a while as a tentative premiere date is set for sometime in November.

Shōgun
FX

Shōgun

The highly anticipated adaptation of James Clavell’s novel follows a “century-defining civil war” in Japan in the year 1600. The limited series is set to premiere on FX and Hulu on February 27.

Seth MacFarlane as voice of Ted
Peacock

Ted

Seth MacFarlane revisits the Ted Universe in Peacock‘s prequel series set to premiere on January 11.

John Bradley in '3 Body Problem'
Netflix

3 Body Problem

Dropping March 21 on Netflix, this title based on the popular book series is being helmed by Game of Thrones duo D.B. Weiss and David Benioff.

Austin Butler in 'Masters of the Air'
Apple TV+

Masters of the Air

From executive producers Steven Spielberg and Tom Hanks, Masters of the Air is the latest World War II limited drama series from the creative duo, joining the ranks of Band of Brothers and The Pacific. This new show arrives on January 26 on Apple TV+ and features Austin Butler, Barry Keoghan, and Callum Turner among others.

Ramon Rodriguez as Will Trent in 'Will Trent'
ABC/Art Streiber

Will Trent

ABC’s much-loved special agent Will Trent is back on the case for Season 2 beginning February 20.

Andrew Lincoln in 'The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live'
Gene Page/AMC

The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live

The long-awaited Rick and Michonne Walking Dead spinoff finally premieres February 25 on AMC.

Tom Hollander in 'Feud: Capote vs. The Swans'
Pari Dukovic/FX

Feud: Capote vs. The Swans

The second chapter in Ryan Murphy’s Feud anthology unravels around Truman Capote (Tom Hollander) and “the swans” of New York City’s high society in this upcoming limited series arriving January 31 on FX.

Mandy Patinkin in 'Death and Other Details'
Hulu

Death and Other Details

The murder mystery series starring Mandy Patinkin debuts January 16 on Hulu.

Iain Armitage in 'Young Sheldon'
Robert Voets/ Warner Bros.

Young Sheldon

The seventh and final season of The Big Bang Theory prequel spinoff begins February 15.

The cast of 'Genius: MLK/X'
Nat Geo

Genius: MLK/X

National Geographic‘s anthology series shines a light on Maritn Luther King Jr. and Malcolm X beginning February 1 on Disney+.

