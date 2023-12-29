‘House of the Dragon,’ ‘Abbott Elementary’ & More: 40 Shows We’re Excited About in 2024

When it comes to TV, there’s a lot to look forward to in 2024 with plenty of returning favorites and fresh titles on the horizon. While we can’t know for certain all of the shows coming in 2024 quite yet, we do know about a great deal of them.

Whether it’s network fare like Abbott Elementary, Ghosts, and Law & Order: SVU as well as the final seasons of Blue Bloods and Young Sheldon, or streaming favorites like The Boys or Bridgerton, there’s something for everyone to look forward to. And don’t get us started on premium titles like House of the Dragon, Curb Your Enthusiasm, or Outlander, all of which are slated to be back with shows like Yellowstone, and Interview with the Vampire.

Plus, there are plenty of new titles to fawn over as well like Disney+‘s latest Marvel series Echo which serves up some crossover with the Daredevil world. A new chapter of True Detective starring Jodie Foster, AMC‘s much-anticipated Rick (Andrew Lincoln) and Michonne (Danai Gurira) series The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live, and the second half of Outlander‘s seventh season are all set to arrive in 2024.

Below, we’re rounding up 40 titles, including the ones mentioned, above, that we’re looking forward to most in the new year. Take a peek, and let us know what you’re planning to watch in 2024.