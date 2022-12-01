Sometimes Going Rogue Pays Off Subscribe to our The Boys Newsletter:

The Boys is adding more stars to its packed ensemble as Simon Pegg sets his return as Hughie’s (Jack Quaid) father alongside new recruit Rosemarie Dewitt who will play Hughie’s mom. But they aren’t the only new additions to Season 4’s cast as Supernatural alum Rob Benedict and Once Upon a Time‘s Elliot Knight also board in new roles.

They join previously announced Season 4 additions, Susan Heyward, Valorie Curry, and Jeffrey Dean Morgan. And actor Cameron Crovetti who plays Ryan has been upped from recurring to a series regular for Season 4. As viewers will recall, Pegg appeared in Season 1 of the series as the shy father of Quaid’s Hughie and briefly in Season 3 via video chat in one episode, but it seems he’ll have a larger presence once more.

While Pegg is known for his roles in cult films like Shaun of the Dead, Hot Fuzz, and The Worlds End, he also has a tie to the comics that inspired The Boys TV series as his likeness was used to depict the character of Wee Hughie. Now, viewers will get to meet Hughie’s mom who up until now had been missing. It’s unclear if DeWitt will feature in present-day sequences or in flashbacks as she left the family prior to Season 1.

DeWitt is best known for her roles in shows like The Staircase, Little Fires Everywhere, Mad Men, and The United States of Tara. Meanwhile, details about Benedict and Knight’s characters haven’t been revealed, whether they’ll play Supes or not will remain to be seen. Apart from Supernatural, viewers may have seen Benedict in roles on Bosch, Lucifer, NCIS: Hawai’i, and he recently wrapped filming on Leverage: Redemption. Knight’s TV credits include Animal Kingdom, Life Sentence, American Gothic, and How to Get Away With Murder.

For those less familiar with Prime Video’s smash hit, The Boys is set in a world where superheroes, a.k.a. Supes, are treated like a-list celebrities, popular politicians, and gods. But what happens when they don’t use those superpowers for good? The titular vigilante group whips them into shape, or at least they try.

Together, The Boys work to uncover the truth of Supe group The Seven and Vought, the multibillion-dollar conglomerate that runs it all. Based on the best-selling comic by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson, The Boys hails from showrunner Eric Kripke who executive produces the show alongside Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, James Weaver, Neal H. Moritz, Pavun Shetty, Phil Sgriccia, Craig Rosenberg, Ken F. Levin, Jason Netter, Paul Grellong, David Reed, Meredith Glynn, and Michaela Starr.

Production for The Boys Season 4 is currently ongoing in Toronto, Canada. Stay tuned for more updates on the show’s latest chapter as Season 4 continues to take shape at Prime Video.

