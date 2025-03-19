The Boys universe continues to expand as Prime Video prepares to dive into the past with the prequel Vought Rising, which was originally announced at San Diego Comic-Con in 2024.

As fans already know, the Soldier Boy (Jensen Ackles) and Stormfront (Aya Cash)-led series will take a look back into Vought’s past, but how will it all come together? Below, we’re breaking down everything you need to know about the upcoming title, ranging from plot and cast to who is behind the creation of this corner of The Boys universe.

When will Vought Rising premiere?

No premiere date is currently set for the series, but stay tuned for updates on Vought Rising‘s arrival as it takes shape at Prime Video.

What is Vought Rising about?

In a statement shared by executive producer Eric Kripke and showrunner Paul Grellong, they revealed, “We are excited to bring you the next deranged series from the world of The Boys. It’s a twisted murder mystery about the origins of Vought in the 1950s, the early exploits of Soldier Boy, and the diabolical maneuvers of a Supe known to fans as Stormfront, who was then going by the name Clara Vought. We cannot wait to blow your minds and trouble your souls with this salacious, grisly saga drenched in blood and Compound V.”

Additional information including a logline hasn’t been shared at this time, but stay tuned for more in the months ahead.

Who stars in Vought Rising?

As mentioned above, Ackles and Cash will reprise their roles which were introduced in The Boys, and additional casting announcements have revealed more stars are joining the ensemble.

According to Variety, Blue Bloods star Will Hochman has been tapped to play a role in the series, but details on his character are being kept under wraps. Additionally, Deadline announced that Elizabeth Posey will feature in the show with a leading role that also remains undisclosed at this time.

Who makes Vought Rising?

In addition to starring in the show, Cash and Ackles will produce the show for Prime Video. Grellong executive produces the series alongside Kripke, Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, James Weaver, Neal H. Moritz, Ori Marmur, Pavun Shetty, Ken Levin, Jason Netter, Garth Ennis, Darick Robertson, and Michaela Starr. Vought Rising is produced by Sony Pictures Television and Amazon MGM Studios, in association with Kripke Enterprises, Point Grey Pictures, and Original Film.

