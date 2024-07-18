Sometimes Going Rogue Pays Off For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our The Boys Newsletter:

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for The Boys Season 4, Episode 8, “Season Four Finale.”]

The Boys Season 4 finale was jam-packed with twists and turns, the biggest one being [Spoiler] Victoria Neuman’s (Claudia Doumit) death as Billy Butcher (Karl Urban) embraced his Supe-enabled abilities to tear the politician apart.

Previously titled, “Assassination Run,” the finale installment chronicled a political meltdown as Homelander’s (Antony Starr) attempt to take charge backfired when he outed Victoria as a Supe, putting her in the crosshairs of running mate Bob Singer (Jim Beaver). As she sought a way out, she reached out to the only person she could think of, Hughie (Jack Quaid).

“At the end… where she’s drowning in it all and everything’s gone to s**t, and it’s all essentially of her own doing, Hughie is this light at the end of the tunnel or the only light that she can see,” Doumit tells TV Insider. “She’s betrayed him and… it’s so heartbreaking,” she adds but notes that despite their ups and downs, “the heart, all of that is real. [She’s] never had that before.”

Still, her and Hughie’s connection wasn’t enough to save her from a determined Butcher, who embraced his inner Supe to tear her down. While Billy might have been doing the literal butchering, Homelander was really the one to put Victoria in a corner, but was her seeming trust of new Seven recruit Sage (Susan Heyward) the reason for her downfall?

“Let’s be honest, she’s not a trustworthy gal to begin with,” Doumit notes of her character’s flaws. “I don’t think she trusts anyone. And honestly, I will say she didn’t anticipate this partnership continuing with Homelander. And she even says that in the beginning, she was like, ‘Whatever agreement we had is done.’ And Homelander in true Homelander fashion is like, ‘No, it’s done when I say it’s done, I’m Homelander.'”

When Singer was caught on camera mentioning the plan to have Victoria killed, he was taken into custody and charged with her assassination, leaving the presidential seat to Homelander supporter Senator Calhoun (David Andrews), who called for the deputizing of Supes. This move left The Boys in a bad position as they were picked off one by one to be apprehended and seemingly imprisoned until we encounter them again.

Among the more heartbreaking separations are Kimiko (Karen Fukuhara) and Frenchie (Tomer Capone), who saw a light at the end of a metaphorical tunnel after sharing their first real kiss and deciding to run away together until it was safe to return, only for Cate (Maddie Phillips) to use her persuasive power to walk Frenchie into a prison bus as Sam (Asa Germann) held Kimiko back. The attack also led to Kimiko’s first verbalization in the series as she belted out somber “nos.”

As for the happier side of things, Fukuhara says of their first kiss, “I am so glad that it happened this season because any sooner I don’t think it would’ve felt like we’ve earned it and we’ve sort of built the two characters up to that point and her voice coming in that last moment for the season, it was so special getting to do that.”

Fukuhara admits, “I was actually pretty nervous because I had to find the voice. I also wanted it to be technically correct,” the actress shares, acknowledging Kimiko’s mutism. “Is it going to be full voice or is it going to be little breaths of air? And then we landed on that with [showrunner Eric] Kripke directing us and it felt very special on the day, but definitely weird the first take.”

Meanwhile, Annie (Erin Moriarty) finally found her powers again in the final moments, flying off and away from Hughie to get help as he was apprehended. Her struggles earlier in the season made her powerless to the shifter who assumed her identity in an attempt to frame her for an assassination attempt on Singer.

When it came to choreographing those scenes between herself, Moriarty says, “I didn’t feel like I was working opposite myself and I felt like I was working opposite of the amazing actress that they cast to be in that moment with me and not be on screen… She worked her ass off to learn those lines and be present for me in a way that just completely allowed me to be at ease and play the shifter in a way that is only allowed by being in your comfort zone.”

She what else she and the rest of the ladies from The Boys had to say about Season 4’s wild finale in the full video interview, above, and stay tuned for more on the series as we look ahead to the fifth and final season at Prime Video.

The Boys, Seasons 1-4, Streaming Now, Prime Video