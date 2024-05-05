‘Gen V’ Will Not Recast Chance Perdomo’s Role After Star’s Death

‘Parish’ Is Out for Justice in the Explosive Season Finale Will Gray be forced to get his hands dirty? Get a sneak peek at the final episode of the AMC series.

The team behind The Boys spinoff Gen V is revealing how they plan to deal with late star Chance Perdomo‘s death as the producers reveal they will not be recasting his role as Andre Anderson.

The actor known for the college-set series and Netflix‘s Chilling Adventures of Sabrina died at the age of 27 on March 30th as the result of a motorcycle accident. A table reading for Season 2 was meant to commence, but it seems like the team behind the show is taking time to rework scripts after releasing a statement to fans.

“As we continue to navigate the tragic loss of Chance Perdomo, everyone at Gen V is determined to find the best way to pay respect to his memory,” the statement from the Producers of Gen V began. “We won’t be recasting the role, because no one can replace Chance. Instead, we have been taking the time and space to recraft our Season 2 storylines as we begin production in May.”

“We will honor Chance and his legacy this season,” they concluded.

As the statement mentions, above, Season 2 will begin production this May, just weeks ahead of The Boys Season 4 premiere on June 13th. In the most recent trailer for the flagship series, fans got a taste of the Gen V crossover to come as Maddie Phillips and Asa Germann made a brief appearance as Cate and Sam. It’s unclear at this time if Perdomo will make a posthumous appearance as Andre.

For those who have yet to tune into The Boys spinoff, Gen V follows young supes who attend Godolkin University, a college specifically made to hone in their powers, but behind-the-scenes operations prove to have more insidious intentions. Along with starring Perdomo, Phillips, and Germann Season 1 featured Jaz Sinclair, Derek Luh, Lizze Broadway, London Thor, and Patrick Schwarzenegger among others.

