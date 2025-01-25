Sterling K. Brown on ‘The Boys’? Star Reveals He Almost Played a Villain

Sometimes Going Rogue Pays Off For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our The Boys Newsletter:

After winning Emmy Awards for his performance in American Crime Story and This Is Us, Sterling K. Brown is very much in demand, which means he has to turn down “very tempting” gigs like playing a bad guy in The Boys.

In a new interview with Variety, Brown says he was heartbroken to say no to a season-long gig with the Prime Video superhero series after showrunner Eric Kripke — who enlisted him to recur as vampire hunter Gordon Walker on Supernatural — offered the part to him.

“It think it was a bad guy [role], because it was very tempting,” Brown told the outlet. “But a full-season arc, they are in Toronto — it’s tough. Listen, these are champagne problems I’m talking about here! But because I’m blessed enough to already have certain things in place, I get a chance to be a bit more choosy.”

Jennifer Wiley-Moxley, Brown’s manager of 25 years, added, “There are so many careers built on offers that Sterling had and wasn’t available to do.”

Currently, Brown is busy promoting his Hulu series Paradise — premiering Tuesday, January 28 — which marks the first TV series with Brown as a lead star as well as his first executive-producing credit. Created by This Is Us mastermind Dan Fogelman, Paradise is a mystery-heavy thriller starring Brown as a Secret Service agent blamed for the death of the U.S. president (played by James Marsden).

The project reunited Brown with Fogelman and many This Is Us crew members but also let him stay home in Los Angeles, where he lives with his wife, actor Ryan Michelle Bathé, and their two sons, aged 13 and 9.

Meanwhile, Brown recently wrapped filming on the drama film Is God Is and the Hulu limited series Washington Black, and now he’s filming a live-action Voltron movie with Henry Cavill and Rita Ora.

He’ll also appear in the thriller films Double Booked, By Any Means, and The Gallerist. And Brown also wants to act on stage again and to continue his podcasting career, and he’s considering directing a screen project and writing a book.

The Boys will just have to take a number, it seems!

The Boys, Season 5 Premiere, TBA, Prime Video

Paradise, Series Premiere, Tuesday, January 28, Hulu