‘The Boys’: Homelander Manipulates the Masses in First Season 4 Teaser (VIDEO)

Gen V may have just closed out its first season, but The Boys are ready to get back in action as the first Season 4 teaser was unveiled to fans at CCXP in Sao Paulo on December 2.

As previously reported, the Prime Video hit will be back for its fourth chapter with the streamer in 2024, with an exact premiere date yet to be announced. Thankfully, the minute-and-a-half-long teaser doesn’t skimp on excitement as rising tensions between fans of Homelander (Antony Starr) and his now-public-nemesis Starlight (Erin Moriarty) begin to boil over.

In Season 4, the world is on the brink. While Victoria Neuman (Claudia Doumit) is closer than ever to landing in the Oval Office, she’s under the “muscly thumb” of Homelander, who is consolidating his power. Meanwhile, Billy Butcher’s (Karl Urban) clock is ticking with only months to live, and he’s lost Becca’s son Ryan (Cameron Crovetti), as well as his job as The Boys’ leader.

As for the rest of the team? They’re fed up with Butcher’s lies. With the stakes higher than ever before, they have to find a way to work together despite their differences, so they can save the world before it’s all too late. Along with these teases, the preview, above unveils Jeffrey Dean Morgan‘s mystery character as some kind of agent, based on his appearance.

Also noteworthy is the reveal of new characters Susan Heyward as Sister Sage and Valorie Curry as Firecracker. Plus, Black Noir (Nathan Mitchell) makes a comeback from the dead. But in the world of The Boys, this could be a flashback or a new character wearing the uniform and mask that shrouds their entire body. Also, Queen Maeve (Dominique McElligott) gets a nod in what appears to be a stage play of some kind.

And it wouldn’t be a teaser for The Boys without a little bit of blood, which is seen covering a smiling Homelander in what seems to be an elevator. Along with Starr, Moriarty, Doumit, Urban, Crovetti, Morgan, Heyward, and Curry, The Boys Season 4 stars Jack Quaid, Jessie T. Usher, Laz Alonso, Chace Crawford, Tomer Capone, Karen Fukuhara, and Colby Minifie.

Based on The Boys comics from Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson, they executive produce the series alongside showrunner Eric Kripke, Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, James Weaver, Neal H. Moritz, Pavun Shetty, Phil Sgriccia, Michaela Starr, Paul Grellong, David Reed, Meredith Glynn, Judalina Neira, Ken F. Levin, and Jason Netter.

Stay tuned for more on The Boys Season 4 as we head into the new year

The Boys, Season 4 Premiere, 2024, Prime Video