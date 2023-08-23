The Boys spinoff series Gen V is taking shape.

Ahead of its September 29 premiere, Prime Video has released a new poster featuring the latest generation of Supes, below. Along with unveiling the new art, the streamer has provided character descriptions for the key figures at play in the college-set series.

Debuting with three episodes on its premiere day, Gen V will drop a new episode each Friday through the epic season finale on November 3. Set in the diabolical world of The Boys, Gen V is expanding the universe by introducing Godolkin University, a prestigious Supes-only college where the next generation of heroes trains with the hopes of securing lucrative endorsements and other perks.

While fans know what happens when Supes go bad, not all superheroes start out corrupt. Along with experiencing typical college chaos, these kids are facing explosive situations, both literally and figuratively. As the students compete for popularity and good grades, it becomes clear that the stakes are raised when superpowers are involved.

When the students of Goldolkin discover something much bigger and sinister is at play in the school, they’re put to the test, asking the question, will they be heroes or villains? While we don’t have too much to go off of, Prime Video has unveiled character names and descriptions for the cast, led by Jaz Sinclair as Marie Moreau. Equipped with the ability to control and weaponize her own blood, Marie is an incoming freshman at Godolkin who is eager to prove she has what it takes to join The Seven until she’s sidetracked by a mystery.

Andre Anderson (Chance Perdomo) is a junior with magnetic powers. Considered Golden Boy’s best friend, Andre is the son of a famous superhero, Polarity, and he has big shoes to fill as he’s set to take over the name once his dad retires. Similar to Marie, Andre is swept up in the unfolding mystery.

Lizze Broadway plays Marie’s freshman roommate who is better known by her superhero name, Little Cricket (due to her ability to get super small). Although she’s insecure and naive, Emma joins Marie in trying to navigate the mysterious dangers at Godolkin. Patrick Schwarzenegger plays the superhero Golden Boy, also known as Luke Riordan. Gifted with the ability to light his entire body on fire, Golden Boy is a senior with top rankings and plenty of potential for joining The Seven.

Both London Thor and Derek Luh play Jordan Li, a competitive student at the school who will do anything to get to the top. They have the unique ability to change between male and female forms, with each carrying their own powers. Jordan’s male form is dense and indestructible, while their female form is agile and can launch energy blasts. Their distinct set of powers make them a standout TA at Brink’s School of Crime Fighting.

Maddie Phillips plays Cate Dunlap, a junior who is good friends with Jordan and Andre. She’s able to push people to do anything she commands while using the touch of her hands. Cate uses this power to her advantage and, as a result, is a powerful and confident Supe who also happens to be Luke’s girlfriend.

Asa Germann plays troubled Supe Sam who is desperately trying to escape his unfortunate circumstances. Extremely powerful with the abilities of super strength and invulnerability, Sam has a good heart but is plagued by hallucinations, which makes it difficult for him to discern what is reality and what isn’t.

Helming the day-to-day at Goldolkin is the dean, Indira Shetty (Shelley Conn), who doesn’t have powers, but her background in superhero psychology makes her a key asset at the institution. Andre’s father Polarity (Sean Patrick Thomas) is an alumnus and trustee at Godolkin. Expecting his son to follow in his footsteps, Polarity believes Andre is destined for The Seven and will do whatever it takes to make his dream a reality.

Rounding out the key cast is Clancy Brown as Professor Rich “Brink” Brinkerhoff, who is renowned for teaching crime fighting at the school. Having taught some of the current and past members of The Seven, he believes Golden Boy is destined to find a spot on the Supe team. And Marco Pigossi plays Dr. Edison Cardosa, a gifted doctor with ties to the university.

Additionally, the season will feature Jason Ritter and include appearances by The Boys stars Jessie T. Usher, Claudia Doumit, Colby Minifie, and P.J. Byrne. Stay tuned for more on Gen V as we await the show’s debut on Prime Video.

Gen V, Series Premiere, Friday, September 29, Prime Video