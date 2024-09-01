Would you like Swooon in your inbox? Signup for our Swooon! newsletter!

No relationship faces more drama than a TV relationship. Obstacles meet a couple every few episodes, or else the dramatic push of the show dries up, and there isn’t anything worth watching. There are only a few TV matchups that can claim that “one-true-pairing” (OTP for the uninitiated) title because it takes real grit and commitment to show up for one another season after season.

There are countless TV relationships that get our shipping hearts pitter-pattering, but this list is about a select league of couples that we know would go to the ends of the Earth for each other – and in some cases, we mean that literally.

We love celebrating love here, and the couples on this list are next level. Some of them have faced death and made it back to the living just to be with their true love. Some have redefined the word soulmate to mean something that we could only dream of. These couples have endgame in the bag, and we bow down to their holy levels of relationship goals status.

These are 11 TV ride-or-die couples we know wouldn’t let anything stand between them and the object of their heart’s desire. Let us know in the comments below if any others should make the list!