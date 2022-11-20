See Each Country’s Favorite Amazon Prime, Apple TV+, Disney+, and Netflix Originals

Dan Clarendon
Comments
Lee Jung-jae in Squid Game Season 1
Noh Juhan/Netflix

Amazon Prime, Apple TV+, Disney+, and Netflix have thousands of movies and TV to use as ammo in the streaming wars, but what are viewers’ favorite titles around the world?

The team at SimpleGhar sought to find out, so they found the movies and TV shows on each platform (excluding reality shows, documentaries, stand-up specials, and podcasts) with the highest number of monthly searches in each country until June 2022.

Among other findings, the researchers determined that Netflix’s Squid Game is the most popular TV show around the world, ranking first in 126 countries. And film favorites included Disney+’s Black Widow (No. 1 in 99 countries), Apple TV+’s CODA (No. 1 in 77 countries), and Prime Video’s The Tomorrow War (No. 1 in 61 countries).

Scroll down to see maps of the results on each platform — and an interactive table of each country’s top movie or TV show on each platform.

Amazon Prime Video original films

Every country's favorite Amazon Prime Video film

SimpleGhar

The Tomorrow War, starring Chris Pratt and Yvonne Strahovski as combatants in a future war against an alien race, is the clear favorite — though the latest live-action Cinderella and the Tom Clancy adaptation Without Remorse also got some play.

Amazon Prime Video original series

Every country's favorite Amazon Prime Video series

SimpleGhar

The top two Prime Video series around the world both tell stories of superheroes with backwards morality — one in animated form (Invincible) and the other live-action (The Boys).

Apple TV+ original films

Every country's favorite Apple TV+ film

SimpleGhar

CODA, a coming-of-age drama about a deaf fishing family, made history as the first Sundance Film Festival debut to win the Academy Award for Best Picture. And because Apple TV+ snapped it up at Sundance for a record $25 million, the film also became the first streaming title to win that Oscar category.

Apple TV+ original series

Every country's favorite Apple TV+ series

SimpleGhar

That “Believe” poster in the AFC Richmond locker room paid off: The sports dramedy Ted Lasso is Apple TV+’s most popular series in the most countries. But See, a post-apocalyptic dystopia in a vision-less future, is a close second.

Disney+ original films

Every country's favorite Disney+ film

SimpleGhar

The appeal of the Avengers will not be denied, and the movie Black Widow is a hit with audiences from Australia to Argentina. The animated adventure Raya and the Last Dragon ranks first in just one country, but what a large country that is — just look at all that green!

Disney+ original series

Every country's favorite Disney+ series

SimpleGhar

There’s nothing low-key about Loki’s popularity: The series centering on Marvel’s fan-favorite god of mischief is the most popular Disney+ series in 101 countries, including most countries in the Western Hemisphere.

Netflix original films

Every country's favorite Netflix film

SimpleGhar

Unsurprisingly, the two Netflix movies popular in the most countries around the world are also Netflix’s two most-watched movies: Red Notice, the action movie starring Dwayne Johnson, Gal Gadot, and Ryan Reynolds, and Don’t Look Up, the political satire with a star-studded cast led by Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence.

Netflix original series

Every country's favorite Netflix series

SimpleGhar

Turns out, 126 countries were game for Squid Game, which racked up 1.65 billion hours of streaming hours in its first four weeks on Netflix, according to the streaming service. Stranger Things, meanwhile, was the most popular original Netflix series in only Brazil.

Black Widow - Disney+

Black Widow where to stream

Cinderella (2021) - Amazon Prime Video

Cinderella (2021) where to stream

CODA - Apple TV+

CODA where to stream

Don't Look Up - Netflix

Don't Look Up where to stream

Invincible - Amazon Prime Video

Invincible where to stream

Loki - Disney+

Loki where to stream

Black Widow

Cinderella (2021)

CODA

Don't Look Up

Invincible

Loki

Raya and the Last Dragon

Red Notice

See

Squid Game

Stranger Things

Ted Lasso

The Boys

The Tomorrow War

Without Remorse

Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
The Walking Dead - Season 10 Episode 22 - Here’s Negan - Jeffrey Dean Morgan
1
Ranking ‘The Walking Dead’ Villains, From Worst to Best
Jason David Frank
2
‘Power Rangers’ Star Jason David Frank Dies at 49
David Boranaz and Judd Lormand in 'SEAL Team'
3
‘SEAL Team’ Boss: ‘There’s a Peace to Jason’ at the End of Season 6
Cheryl Burke
4
Cheryl Burke Is Leaving ‘Dancing With the Stars’ After Nearly 17 Years
Ryan Reynolds as Deadpool in 2018’s ‘Once Upon a Deadpool’
5
Ryan Reynolds Reveals He Co-Wrote a ‘Full Deadpool Christmas Movie’