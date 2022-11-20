See Each Country’s Favorite Amazon Prime, Apple TV+, Disney+, and Netflix Originals

Amazon Prime, Apple TV+, Disney+, and Netflix have thousands of movies and TV to use as ammo in the streaming wars, but what are viewers’ favorite titles around the world?

The team at SimpleGhar sought to find out, so they found the movies and TV shows on each platform (excluding reality shows, documentaries, stand-up specials, and podcasts) with the highest number of monthly searches in each country until June 2022.

Among other findings, the researchers determined that Netflix’s Squid Game is the most popular TV show around the world, ranking first in 126 countries. And film favorites included Disney+’s Black Widow (No. 1 in 99 countries), Apple TV+’s CODA (No. 1 in 77 countries), and Prime Video’s The Tomorrow War (No. 1 in 61 countries).

Scroll down to see maps of the results on each platform — and an interactive table of each country’s top movie or TV show on each platform.

Amazon Prime Video original films

The Tomorrow War, starring Chris Pratt and Yvonne Strahovski as combatants in a future war against an alien race, is the clear favorite — though the latest live-action Cinderella and the Tom Clancy adaptation Without Remorse also got some play.

Amazon Prime Video original series

The top two Prime Video series around the world both tell stories of superheroes with backwards morality — one in animated form (Invincible) and the other live-action (The Boys).

Apple TV+ original films

CODA, a coming-of-age drama about a deaf fishing family, made history as the first Sundance Film Festival debut to win the Academy Award for Best Picture. And because Apple TV+ snapped it up at Sundance for a record $25 million, the film also became the first streaming title to win that Oscar category.

Apple TV+ original series

That “Believe” poster in the AFC Richmond locker room paid off: The sports dramedy Ted Lasso is Apple TV+’s most popular series in the most countries. But See, a post-apocalyptic dystopia in a vision-less future, is a close second.

Disney+ original films

The appeal of the Avengers will not be denied, and the movie Black Widow is a hit with audiences from Australia to Argentina. The animated adventure Raya and the Last Dragon ranks first in just one country, but what a large country that is — just look at all that green!

Disney+ original series

There’s nothing low-key about Loki’s popularity: The series centering on Marvel’s fan-favorite god of mischief is the most popular Disney+ series in 101 countries, including most countries in the Western Hemisphere.

Netflix original films

Unsurprisingly, the two Netflix movies popular in the most countries around the world are also Netflix’s two most-watched movies: Red Notice, the action movie starring Dwayne Johnson, Gal Gadot, and Ryan Reynolds, and Don’t Look Up, the political satire with a star-studded cast led by Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence.

Netflix original series

Turns out, 126 countries were game for Squid Game, which racked up 1.65 billion hours of streaming hours in its first four weeks on Netflix, according to the streaming service. Stranger Things, meanwhile, was the most popular original Netflix series in only Brazil.