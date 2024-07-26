The Boys team brought plenty of excitement to Hall H at San Diego Comic-Con as the stars and creator of Prime Video‘s mega-hit made way for the expansion of the TV universe with the prequel series Vought Rising starring Jensen Ackles and Aya Cash. The newest series Vought Rising will join other series Gen V, The Boys Presents: Diabolical, and the flagship show. Ackles was on site for the exciting announcement dropping in on panel attendees as Cash joined in via video.

“We are excited to bring you the next deranged series from the world of The Boys. It’s a twisted murder mystery about the origins of Vought in the 1950s, the early exploits of Soldier Boy, and the diabolical maneuvers of a Supe known to fans as Stormfront, who was then going by the name Clara Vought. We cannot wait to blow your minds and trouble your souls with this salacious, grisly saga drenched in blood and Compound V,” said executive producer Eric Kripke and series showrunner and executive producer Paul Grellong in a shared statement.

In addition to starring Cash and Ackles, who will serve as producers, Vought Rising will be executive-produced by showrunner Paul Grellong, Eric Kripke, Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, James Weaver, Neal H. Moritz, Ori Marmur, Pavun Shetty, Ken Levin, Jason Netter, Garth Ennis, Darick Robertson, and Michaela Starr. The series is produced by Sony Pictures Television and Amazon MGM Studios, in association with Kripke Enterprises, Point Grey Pictures, and Original Film. Fans will recall that Ackles joined The Boys in Season 3 as Soldier Boy, and Cash previously appeared as Season 2’s big bad, Stormfront.

As previously revealed, showrunner Kripke took to the stage for a panel alongside stars Jack Quaid, Antony Starr, Erin Moriarty, Karen Fukuhara, Chace Crawford, Laz Alonso, Jessie T. Usher, Susan Heyward, Claudia Doumit, Tomer Capone, Nathan Mitchell, and Valorie Curry beginning at 10am PT/1pm ET. During the presentation, Jeffrey Dean Morgan surprised fans by joining in on the fun, and Gen V star Lizze Broadway even made an appearance.

The team reflected on Season 4’s epic finale which saw Homelander (Starr) secure political power with the help of Sister Sage (Heyward), as Supes were deputized by the government and the titular vigilante team were split apart. The event was made even more special by the fact that The Boys debuted 5 years ago to the date of the panel on July 26th, 2019.

As a treat to fans, the panel also unveiled the highly hilarious Season 4 blooper reel. Check it out below, and let us know what you think of The Boys‘ upcoming spinoff Vought Rising in the comments section.

The Boys Season 4 blooper reel. You’re all bloody welcome. pic.twitter.com/ncnMHrDsEq — Prime Video (@PrimeVideo) July 26, 2024

The Boys, Season 4, Streaming now, Prime Video