The Boys‘ fifth and final season may not hit TV screens for a while, but showrunner Eric Kripke is giving us some exciting insight into the upcoming Supernatural reunion that’s set to unfold in it.

As previously reported, Jared Padalecki and Misha Collins will both join the show, following in the footsteps of former costar Jensen Ackles, who is reprising his role as Soldier Boy in a series regular capacity. Details on Padalecki and Collins’ characters remain unknown at this time, but let the theories begin as Kripke confirms the former Supernatural costars will all cross paths in Season 5.

Behind the scenes, the fun has already been captured as Kripke shares, “It’s a blast. We already shot it.” And for anyone wondering which actors will share the screen with one another, Kripke adds, “I will confirm that Jared, Jensen, and Misha are all in the same frame together, and in the same storyline, and interacting with each other.”

As Kripke details, shooting for Season 5 was a reunion behind the scenes as well, with Supernatural director Phil Sgriccia also taking part in the fun alongside himself, Ackles, Padalecki, and Collins. “Having the five of us back together on set, filming, was just so fun and like a high school reunion, and you immediately fall into all your old patterns.”

Kripke sweetly says, “It was really heartwarming and nice to like immediately be brought back to these guys that I love and haven’t had them all together, at least in a professional capacity, in years and years. So it was really, really meaningful.”

As viewers will recall, Ackles’ Soldier Boy was last seen in a medically induced sleep state after being hidden away by the powers-that-be, but it was clear by the end of Season 4, when his biological son Homelander (Antony Starr) uncovered his whereabouts, that the Supe won’t stay dormant for long. Ackles will also continue to play Soldier Boy outside of The Boys on the forthcoming spinoff Vought Rising, which will costar Stormfront actress Aya Cash.

The Boys‘ upcoming Supernatural reunion will be the first time the main trio of actors from the former CW hit will share the screen together since the show wrapped in 2020. Stay tuned for more updates on The Boys‘ final season and that big Supernatural reunion as Season 5 continues to take shape, and let us know what you hope to see from Ackles, Padalecki, and Collins in their latest TV collaboration.

The Boys, Season 5 Premiere, TBA, Prime Video