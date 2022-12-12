Golden Globes Snubs & Surprises: ‘Wednesday,’ Kelly Reilly, ‘This Is Us’ & More

The Golden Globe nominations are officially in and as with most years, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) has made some controversial choices.

While there are some pleasant surprises among the ranks, like nods for newly-released Netflix hit Wednesday and finally some recognition for Yellowstone, we can’t help but notice the biggest snubs. Among the titles and stars noticeably overlooked are Better Call Saul‘s Rhea Seehorn, This Is Us, Reservation Dogs, The Boys, and more.

Below, we’re rounding up some of the biggest surprises and snubs for the 2023 Golden Globe Awards. Let us know what your thoughts are on the nominations in the comments section, and scroll through for a peek at our roundup.