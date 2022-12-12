Golden Globes Snubs & Surprises: ‘Wednesday,’ Kelly Reilly, ‘This Is Us’ & More

Meaghan Darwish
Comments
Golden Globes snubs and surprises, 'Wednesday,' 'Yellowstone,' and 'This Is Us'
Courtesy Of Netflix; Paramount Network; Ron Batzdorff/NBC
Wednesday, Yellowstone, and This Is Us

The Golden Globe nominations are officially in and as with most years, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) has made some controversial choices.

While there are some pleasant surprises among the ranks, like nods for newly-released Netflix hit Wednesday and finally some recognition for Yellowstone, we can’t help but notice the biggest snubs. Among the titles and stars noticeably overlooked are Better Call Saul‘s Rhea Seehorn, This Is Us, Reservation Dogs, The Boys, and more.

Golden Globes 2023: Complete List of Nominees
Related

Golden Globes 2023: Complete List of Nominees

Below, we’re rounding up some of the biggest surprises and snubs for the 2023 Golden Globe Awards. Let us know what your thoughts are on the nominations in the comments section, and scroll through for a peek at our roundup.

80th Annual Golden Globe Awards, Tuesday, January 10, 2023, NBC

Kelly Reilly and Kevin Costner in 'Yellowstone'
Paramount Network

SNUB: Kelly Reilly in Yellowstone

Yellowstone finally broke through for the first time at the Golden Globes as leading man Kevin Costner earned a nomination, but we can’t help but feel the HFPA offered nod to the wrong onscreen Dutton. Kelly Reilly is a force to be reckoned with as Beth Dutton and she has been stealing the show for quite some time. It’s unfortunate the nominations didn’t reflect that.

Jenna Ortega in 'Wednesday'
Courtesy of Netflix

SURPRISE: Wednesday

Netflix’s newly-released hit Wednesday earned more than one nod including recognition for the show overall and a nomination for leading lady Jenna Ortega who certainly bewitched viewers as the iconic Addams Family member. While the show is a spooky and kooky good time, it’s a pleasant surprise to see it nominated up against other titles.

Ayo Edebiri in 'The Bear'
Matt Dinerstein/FX

SNUB: Ayo Edebiri for The Bear

The Bear is one of TV’s breakout hits of the year. Streaming on Hulu, the original FX dramedy earned two nominations, one for Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy and for Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series, Musical or Comedy recognizing Jeremy Allen White’s performance. While both nods are more than well deserved, it feels like White’s costar Ayo Edebiri was overlooked in her role as up-and-comer Sydney.

Evan Peters in 'Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story'
Courtesy Of Netflix

SURPRISE: Monster - Dahmer: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Considering the controversial nature of Netflix’s Monster – Dahmer: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, we’d be lying if we said we weren’t surprised to see the show earned not one, but three nominations. Sure, it was a streaming hit but was it worthy of a nomination for Best Television Limited Series, Anthology Series, or Motion Picture Made for Television? We’re not entirely sure.

Rhea Seehorn in 'Better Call Saul'
Greg Lewis/AMC/Sony Pictures Television

SNUB: Rhea Seehorn for Better Call Saul

Once again, another awards show snubs Better Call Saul‘s best performance by excluding Rhea Seehorn from the Golden Globe nominations. The actress who played Kim Wexler in the Breaking Bad spinoff was more than deserving of a nomination for the show’s final season, but yet again she’s been overlooked, just like many of the other cast members, most notably Tony Dalton who delivered a scarily good performance as Lalo this past season.

Hilary Swank in 'Alaska Daily'
ABC/Jeff Petry

SURPRISE: Hilary Swank for Alaska Daily

Alaska Daily isn’t a show that’s drumming up a whole lot of buzz, so it was slightly shocking to see star Hilary Swank among the nominees for Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series, Drama alongside House of the Dragon‘s Emma D’Arcy, Ozark‘s Laura Linney, The Crown‘s Imelda Staunton, and Euphoria‘s Zendaya.

D'Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai and Devery Jacobs in 'Reservation Dogs'
Shane Brown/FX

SNUB: Reservation Dogs

Sterlin Harjo‘s unique comedy about a group of teens living on a Native American Reservation in Oklahoma was among one of the best things on TV this year, and after earning a nomination for Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy last year, it almost seemed like a sure bet Reservation Dogs would earn similar recognition this year. Sadly, the title was entirely shut out from the ceremony.

Bill Hader in 'Barry' Season 3
HBO

SURPRISE: Barry

HBO‘s hit about a hitman may have been recognized with nominations for Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series, Musical or Comedy and Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role on Television for Bill Hader and Henry Winkler, but it wasn’t acknowledged in the overall Television Series category for a Musical or Comedy. This feels like a slight to the show which delivered one of its best seasons yet.

Natasia Demetrious, Kristen Schaal, Harvey Guillen, and Matt Berry in 'What We Do in the Shadows'
Russ Martin/FX

SNUB: What We Do in the Shadows

FX’s silly series about vampire roommates was one of the funniest things on TV but that apparently didn’t mean much to the HFPA which once again overlooked What We Do in the Shadows among its nominations. In a time where most comedies are quite serious, this riotous series is clearly about the laughs, making its exclusion all the more confounding.

Caitriona Balfe and Sam Heughan in 'Outlander' Season 6
Starz

SNUB: Outlander

Sure, Outlander may not receive Emmy nominations, but the Golden Globes has been fairly consistent in nominating lead actress Caitriona Balfe for her performance as Claire Fraser. Delivering one of her finest performances this past season, it’s surprising to see her excluded from this year’s nominations.

Antony Starr in 'The Boys' Season 3
Prime Video

SNUB: The Boys

Prime Video‘s mega-hit may be genre-specific, but The Boys delivered one of its most layered and complex seasons to date this past year, along with stellar performances from Antony Starr as the villainous Homelander. Unfortunately, that was not good enough to sway the HFPA into nominating the show or its stars.

Mandy Moore in 'This Is Us'
Ron Batzdorff/NBC

SNUB: This Is Us

NBC‘s moving drama about the Pearson family concluded its run earlier this year, and although it had received Golden Globes love in the past, there was no love left this time around as This Is Us earned zero nominations. We understand the show not getting an overall series nomination, but who could snub Mandy Moore‘s showstopping performance as matriarch Rebecca?

Alaska Daily

Barry

Better Call Saul

Golden Globe Awards

Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Outlander

Reservation Dogs

The Bear

The Boys

This Is Us

Wednesday

What We Do in the Shadows

Ayo Edebiri

Rhea Seehorn

Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
Golden Globe Nominees 2022
1
Golden Globes 2023: Complete List of Nominees
Golden Globes snubs and surprises, 'Wednesday,' 'Yellowstone,' and 'This Is Us'
2
Golden Globe Nominations: 12 Biggest Snubs & Surprises
Demián Bichir & Madison Taylor Baez in 'Let the Right One In'
3
‘Let The Right One In’: Madison Taylor Baez Reacts to That Finale Shocker
Meghann Fahy as Daphne Babcock & Will Sharpe as Ethan in The White Lotus
4
‘The White Lotus’ Creator Mike White Explains Season 2 Finale, Teases Season 3
Gary Cole, LL Cool J, Vanessa Lachey, and Noah Mills in 'NCIS: Hawai'i'
5
‘NCIS’: First-Ever 3-Way Crossover Event Pushed Back, New Airdate Announced