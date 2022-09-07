‘The Boys’ Star Erin Moriarty Addresses Misogynistic Fans in Social Media Post

The Boys star Erin Moriarty is opening up about the misogynistic fans she’s faced since the Prime Video original series’ rise to popularity in a revealing social media post.

Moriarty, who plays Supe Starlight, a.k.a. Annie January in the wild drama took to Instagram to address the way she’s felt about facing some of the show’s fans. Posting images from an article written by a fan labeled as @butcherscanary online, the item is titled, “#IStandWithStarlight?: The betrayal of Erin Moriarty by The Boys ‘fans’.”

Sharing specific passages, including the opening which reads, “As it turns out, you can dedicate an entire season of a television show to exploring how the toxicity of masculinity crushes and controls women, and seemingly a majority of the audience will still fail to employ the lessons learned — or worse, not have recognized there was a message at all.”

In response to this take, Moriarty revealed, “I do feel silenced. I do feel dehumanized. I do feel paralyzed. I’ve put blood, sweat, and tears into this role (over & over & over again), I’ve grown UP in this character’s shoes (*emphasis on grown up – we change & evolve mentally AND physically).”

“So with that I say: a) thank you to @butcherscanary b) this does break my heart – I’ve opened up a vein for this role and this kind of trolling is exactly what this role (Annie) would speak out against and c) everyone’s going through their own battle(s); let’s not add to that,” Moriarty added.

As for the supposed fans who haven’t absorbed the lessons to be learned from Moriarty’s onscreen journey, she wrote, “I see you, I don’t hate you, I only empathize and forgive.”

For those less aware of Moriarty’s arc as Starlight, her Supe character went through quite a lot in the show’s latest season, facing an impossible decision of taking a deserved promotion in exchange for risking her life against fellow member of The Seven, Homelander (Antony Starr).

Ultimately, she opts out of her leadership role for her own safety, but also becomes a whistleblower, alerting the public to her cruel coworker’s evil ways. In turn, Homelander spins public perception of Starlight, forcing her to face scrutiny among the divided masses.

Read Moriarty’s full statement, above, and catch The Boys on Prime Video anytime.

The Boys, Seasons 1-3, Streaming now, Prime Video