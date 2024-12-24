‘Lincoln Lawyer’ Body, ‘Rivals’ Possible Death & More of TV’s Biggest Cliffhangers of 2024
It’s that ending we can’t help but dread and love equally: the cliffhanger. What better way to ensure that fans return for the next episode or season than an ending that leaves a character’s fate up in the air, teases a big change, drops shocking news, or puts a character in a position that seems impossible to escape? Well, 2024 had episodes that did all that and more.
For example, both Rivals and Criminal Minds: Evolution left major characters potentially bleeding out. NCIS: Hawai’i and When Calls the Heart teased shocking news for main characters—and only for one of them will we get to see what’s next. The Lincoln Lawyer and The Big Door Prize left characters in questionable positions. Found gave us reason to check our closets to see who might be hiding inside.
Below, we’re rounding up the biggest cliffhangers of 2024. Let us know your picks in the comments section.