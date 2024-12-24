Apple TV+

After Dusty (Chris O’Dowd) inserted the Guide card into the Morpho machine, it read, “To achieve your potential you must discover who you are.” He then saw himself and the rest of the town’s residents as video game characters and, after he hit continue, a blue butterfly with rapidly flapping wings. Then, suddenly, Dusty was seemingly transported somewhere—into the machine?—and as he pressed his hand to the glass in front of him, someone approached from the other side in the fog. But where exactly was he? We won’t know because the show was sadly canceled.

“Dusty goes on probably the biggest emotional rollercoaster of anyone in the show because he starts out being the most opposed to the machine, the most scared of the machine, the most anxious about the machine to, in some ways, the most obsessed with the machine in the second season,” creator David West Read told TV Insider. “And it just felt fitting that Dusty would be the first person to enter whatever that next, next stage is, which we want to leave really open to interpretation right now.”

That finale ending reminded O’Dowd of the 1992 film The Lawnmower Man, “this very interesting virtual reality movie. This guy goes into a thing and he kind of gives himself over to the machine entirely and that version of himself starts becoming more and more real. I dug the vibe of it, the whole design of it, and obviously Sarah [Walker] and David and the writing team have put together such a mysterious ending.”