San Diego Comic-Con 2024: See Stars From ‘Percy Jackson, ‘Teacup’ & More (PHOTOS)

Katie Song
Aryan Simhadri, Walker Scobell and Leah Jeffries attend the
Amy Sussman/Getty Images
SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA - JULY 25: (L-R) Aryan Simhadri, Walker Scobell and Leah Jeffries attend the "Percy Jackson And The Olympians" press room during 2024 Comic-Con International at Hilton Bayfront on July 25, 2024 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

San Diego Comic-Con 2024 is officially in full swing. This year’s lineup is packed with fan-favorite TV stars, show runners, and anyone of the like, taking place July 25 through July 28.

Brings over 130,000 fans to Southern California to relish in their favorite sects of culture, this year’s panels feature the voices, actors, and creators behind long-running animated classics like SpongeBob SquarePants to up and coming television series like Dexter: Original SinFrom Percy Jackson actor Walker Scobell to What We Do in the Shadows‘ Matt Berry, this year’s fanfare is one you’ll want to be a part of. Lucky for you, we’re rounding up the photos of some of this year’s most popular actors at the country’s premier comic event.

Keep reading below to see which of your favorite stars are showing up and out to one of TV fans’ biggest events of the year, and comment below who you want to see at next year’s convention.

Aryan Simhadri of
Gilbert Flores / Getty Images

Aryan Simhadri from Percy Jackson

Walker Scobell of “Percy Jackson and the Olympians” at the 2024 San Diego International Comic-Con
Gilbert Flores / Getty Images

Walker Scobell from Percy Jackson

Leah Jeffries of
Gilbert Flores / Getty Images

Leah Jeffries from Percy Jackson

Aryan Simhadri, Leah Jeffries and Walker Scobell of “Percy Jackson and the Olympians” at the 2024 San Diego International Comic-Con
Gilbert Flores / Getty Images

Aryan Simhadri, Leah Jeffries and Walker Scobell from Percy Jackson

Chaske Spencer of
Gilbert Flores / Getty Images

Chaske Spencer from Teacup

Yvonne Strahovski of
Gilbert Flores / Getty Images

Yvonne Strahovski from Teacup

Scott Speedman of
Gilbert Flores / Getty Images

Scott Speedman from Teacup

Chaske Spencer, Yvonne Strahovski, Scott Speedman and Ian McCulloch attend Peacock's
Gilbert Flores / Getty Images

Chaske Spencer, Yvonne Strahovski, Scott Speedman and Ian McCulloch from Teacup

Gabriella Pession of
Gilbert Flores / Getty Images

Gabriella Pession from Those About To Die

Iwan Rheon of
Gilbert Flores / Getty Images

Iwan Rheon from Those About To Die

Dimitri Leonidas of
Gilbert Flores / Getty Images

Dimitri Leonidas from Those About To Die

Sara Martins of
Gilbert Flores / Getty Images

Sara Martins from Those About To Die

Jojo Macari, Roland Emmerich, Sara Martins, Iwan Rheon, Gabriella Pession, Dimitri Leonidas and Moe Hashim attend Peacock's
Amy Sussman / Getty Images

Jojo Macari, Roland Emmerich, Sara Martins, Iwan Rheon, Gabriella Pession, Dimitri Leonidas and Moe Hashim from Those About To Die

Rodger Bumpass speaks onstage during the
Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images

Rodger Bumpass from SpongeBob SquarePants

Carolyn Lawrence, Bill Fagerbakke and Tom Kenny speak onstage during the
Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images

Carolyn Lawrence, Bill Fagerbakke and Tom Kenny from SpongeBob SquarePants

Doug Lawrence and Clancy Brown speak onstage during the
Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images

Doug Lawrence and Clancy Brown from SpongeBob SquarePants

