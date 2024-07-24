‘The Boys’: 8 Burning Questions We Need Answered in Season 5

Meaghan Darwish
Comments
Burning Questions We Need Answered in 'The Boys' Season 5
Prime Video

The Boys

 More

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for The Boys Season 4, Episode 8, “Season Four Finale.”]

The Boys fourth season has come to a close, and several major questions were raised in the final moments of the pivotal finale installment.

While the season focused on Homelander’s (Antony Starr) grasp for political power, it also explored the fracturing of the titular vigilante group as leader Billy Butcher (Karl Urban) was plagued by Supe’d-up cancer taking over his body. As Homelander’s attempt to make Victoria Neuman (Claudia Doumit) the face of Supes in American government backfired, it was Butcher who stepped in to eliminate Neuman with his new abilities, tearing her apart.

But it was the new character Sage (Susan Heyward) that flipped the script as she orchestrated the downfall of candidate Bob Singer (Jim Beaver), framing him as Victoria’s would-be assassin, leading to his arrest for treasonous acts. This left an open seat for a Homelander supporter Senator Calhoun (David Andrews) to take charge as he opened up deputized roles for Supes moving forward. So, what does this all mean moving forward? We’re digging into some of the bigger questions posed in The Boys‘ fourth season, below, and let us know what you’re hoping to see answered when the series returns for its fifth and final season at Prime Video.

The Boys, Seasons 1-4, Streaming now, Prime Video

Karl Urban in 'The Boys'
Prime Video

Is the Good Side of Butcher Gone Forever?

As fans saw in Season 4’s final moments, Butcher was one of the only members of The Boys to get away without being arrested by deputized Supes. Driving away down a darkened road, he looks into the rearview mirror to find Joe Kessler (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) looking back at him. This leads us to wonder if “Joe” has taken full control of Butcher at this point, or will the kind-hearted side win out in the end by the time Season 5 rolls around. As fans saw earlier in Season 4, Joe was a manifestation of Butcher’s disease-addled brain in the same way his dead wife Becca (Shantel VanSanten) was. But unlike Becca who “is the angel on [Butcher’s] shoulder and she represents everything that’s good about him,” as showrunner Eric Kripke told TV Insider, Joe is the darker and more devilish side to Butcher. The side capable of deploying the Supe-killing virus Butcher has acquired.

Tomer Capone and Maddie Phillips in 'The Boys' Season 4
Prime Video

What Did Cate Say to Frenchie?

As Kimiko (Karen Fukuhara) and Frenchie (Tomer Capone) were apprehended by Gen V‘s Cate (Maddie Phillips) and Sam (Asa Germann) there was a seemingly pivotal exchange that took place. As fans who tuned into Gen V will recall, Cate’s power is the ability to persuade anyone to do anything by making contact with their skin. In the apprehending of Frenchie, Cate touches his neck and whispers an unknown statement into his ear as he begins walking toward a prisoner van. What could she have said to Frenchie? “Actually, I do know the exact line… it was scripted,” Fukuhara told TV Insider following the finale. “I know what [Cate] says, but maybe they left that out so that they can bring that back in. So I’m not going to say it, but I know what she said.”

Erin Moriarty in 'The Boys' Season 4
Prime Video

Will Annie Save The Boys?

Annie (Erin Moriarty) struggled with her powers in Season 4, but as she and Hughie (Jack Quaid) were being apprehended by other deputized Supes, she found the strength to fly away before she could be caught. While Hughie was certainly taken in for possible imprisonment, Annie has the chance to make a vital move to save Hughie and the other members of The Boys who were essentially arrested like MM (Laz Alonso), Kimiko, and Frenchie.

Jaz Sinclair, London Thor, and Lizze Broadway in 'Gen V' Season 1
Prime Video

Are The Boys Going to Meet Gen V's Detained Characters?

With most of The Boys being taken in for presumed imprisonment, does this make room for a possible crossover with the Gen V characters who are being detained? As fans may recall, Marie (Jaz Sinclair), Jordan (London Thor & Derek Luh), Emma (Lizze Broadway), and Andre (played by the late Chance Perdomo) were all detained in a secret location. Could the apprehended members of The Boys be heading to the same spot? It would be a fun way to foster some crossover opportunities.

Jensen Ackles in 'The Boys' Season 4
Prime Video

How Will Homelander Use Soldier Boy?

Homelander learns that his biological father, Soldier Boy (Jensen Ackles) is alive and had been hidden by the government until Senator Calhoun came to power. Realizing that the Supe is mere steps away from being awoken, Homelander was clearly cooking up a plan for Solider Boy in his brain during Season 4’s final moments. How will Soldier Boy be utilized in shaping the America that Homelander is trying to create? We’re dying to find out.

Susan Heyward in 'The Boys' Season 4
Prime Video

What Is Sister Sage's Ultimate Plan?

After initially pushing Sage aside, Homelander learned in the final moments that most of his political dreams had come true in Season 4’s final moments because of her genius. She even tells Homelander, “Buckle up for Phase 2.” What is Phase 2? Only time will tell for certain, but it will be interesting to find out what Sage has to gain from pulling strings for Homelander.

Colby Minifie in 'The Boys' Season 4
Prime Video

What Will Ashley's Power Be?

In a last-ditch effort to save herself from certain death at the hands of The Seven, Ashley (Colby Minifie) stabs herself with Compound-V and is seen transforming as she gains new powers. What kind of effect will the serum have on her system? We’re dying to know as the former CEO prepares for the next phase of Vought’s Supes.

Jessie T. Usher in 'The Boys' Season 4
Prime Video

Is A-Train Gone for Good?

A-Train (Jessie T. Usher) took off after being outed as an informant against Homelander and Vought, but his departure with his family was relatively quiet. We can’t imagine that is the end of his story, or at least we’re eager to find out if it is. Here’s to hoping all is answered when The Boys returns for Season 5.

The Boys

Antony Starr

Asa Germann

Chace Crawford

Claudia Doumit

Colby Minifie

Erin Moriarty

Jack Quaid

Jeffrey Dean Morgan

Jessie T. Usher

Karl Urban

Laz Alonso

Maddie Phillips

Susan Heyward

Valorie Curry

Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
Ryan Guzman, Kenneth Choi, Peter Krause, Aisha Hinds, and Oliver Stark in '9-1-1' Season 7
1
All the Details We Know About ‘9-1-1’ Season 8 So Far
Gypsy Rose Blanchard and Ryan Anderson
2
Pregnant Gypsy Rose Blanchard Hit With Bad News About Divorce
Isaac Hirsch on Jeopardy!
3
‘Jeopardy!’ Releases Dramatic New Clip of Isaac Hirsch’s Shocking Exit From Show
Julie and Todd Chrisley and Chloe Chrisley
4
Todd & Julie Chrisley’s Adopted Daughter Chloe Gets Candid About Family Life
'Jeopardy!' contestant Tim Herd with host Ken Jennings
5
‘Jeopardy!’ Contestant Has One of Most Disastrous Games Ever – Fans React