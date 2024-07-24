[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for The Boys Season 4, Episode 8, “Season Four Finale.”]

The Boys‘ fourth season has come to a close, and several major questions were raised in the final moments of the pivotal finale installment.

While the season focused on Homelander’s (Antony Starr) grasp for political power, it also explored the fracturing of the titular vigilante group as leader Billy Butcher (Karl Urban) was plagued by Supe’d-up cancer taking over his body. As Homelander’s attempt to make Victoria Neuman (Claudia Doumit) the face of Supes in American government backfired, it was Butcher who stepped in to eliminate Neuman with his new abilities, tearing her apart.

But it was the new character Sage (Susan Heyward) that flipped the script as she orchestrated the downfall of candidate Bob Singer (Jim Beaver), framing him as Victoria’s would-be assassin, leading to his arrest for treasonous acts. This left an open seat for a Homelander supporter Senator Calhoun (David Andrews) to take charge as he opened up deputized roles for Supes moving forward. So, what does this all mean moving forward? We’re digging into some of the bigger questions posed in The Boys‘ fourth season, below, and let us know what you’re hoping to see answered when the series returns for its fifth and final season at Prime Video.

