The Boys Season 5 is gearing up for a major Supernatural reunion as it was confirmed Jared Padalecki and Misha Collins will both make guest appearances in the final chapter of Prime Video‘s hit superhero drama from showrunner Eric Kripke.

The announcement was made on the show’s official social media accounts with a video of Jensen Ackles, alongside his former Supernatural costars Padelcki and Collins, teasing they have work to do. As viewers know by now, Ackles will appear as a series regular in Season 5 after being introduced as Solider Boy in Season 3.

“Season 5 just got a bit more supernatural,” the video featuring all three stars was captioned, alluding to their Supernatural past.

The roles that Padelcki and Collins will inhabit are currently being kept under wraps, but stay tuned for any updates or developments as they’re made available. Padalecki’s guest role was previously hinted at, but Collins’ participation brings the main trio from Supernatural back together in a big way!

As Kripke told TV Insider back in June 2024, bringing Padalecki on was always a hope, “I definitely want to get Jared in there. I feel like that would be one I would love to do. Like I’ve said, I’m completing my game of Supernatural Pokemon. But the truth is, I just like working with people that I like, and Supernatural just happens to be chockful of people that have remained dear friends of mine.”

Supernatural aired for 15 seasons from 2005 to 2020, in which Ackles and Padalecki starred as Winchester brothers Dean and Sam, with Collins portraying Castiel. The Boys‘ fifth and final season doesn’t currently have a premiere date, but production is underway in Toronto. Stay tuned for additional updates as filming continues, and let us know what you think about this Supernatural reunion in the comments section, below.

