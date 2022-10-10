‘The Boys’ Unveils Sister Sage & Firecracker’s Supersuits (PHOTOS)

The Boys Season 4 production is underway and Prime Video is giving fans their first glimpse at some of the newest Supe recruits as they unveil Sister Sage and Firecracker’s supersuits.

As previously announced, Susan Heyward will take on the role of Sister Sage and Valorie Curry has been cast as Firecracker. Details on their roles remain minimal at this time, but their supersuits definitely offer a tone for what fans may be able to expect from them. Both costumes were designed by Laura Jean Shannon for the series, and fit the past ensembles represented onscreen in the show.

In the photos, above, Heyward’s Sister Sage wears gold armbands and rich warm patterns that may bring to mind the Dora Milaje from Marvel’s Black Panther. After all, The Boys isn’t shy about satirizing the superheroes popular in our culture today. Meanwhile, Firecracker’s red and blue camouflage ensemble has elements of Wonder Woman and Deadpool with the silver finishes and gun holster featured prominently on her leg.

Fans may recognize Heyward from her roles in OWN‘s Delilah, Netflix‘s Orange Is the New Black, and HBO‘s Vinyl. She’s set to appear in Apple TV+‘s upcoming series Hello Tomorrow. Meanwhile, Curry’s best known for her leading role as Katherine in The Lost Symbol, Peacock‘s Imagine/CBS series based on Dan Brown’s book, as well as Sony and Amazon’s The Tick. Both actresses appeared together before in Fox‘s series The Following.

For those less familiar with The Boys, Prime Video’s hit series is set in a world where superheroes (Supes) are celebrities who have a dark side that’s kept in line by the titular vigilante group run by Billy Butcher (Karl Urban). Stay tuned for more on the upcoming season, Sister Sage, Firecracker, and more as production on The Boys continues.

The Boys, Season 4 Premiere, TBA, Prime Video