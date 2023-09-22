Like most streaming services these days, Prime Video is now introducing ads into its programming beginning next year.

Shows and films on Prime Video will “include limited advertisements,” according to an announcement on September 22. The change will align Prime Video with Netflix and Max, adding ad-supported tiers as companies look for more revenue from its services.

Amazon also said its ads will help it “continue investing in compelling content and keep increasing that investment over a long period of time.”

Details on how long the ads would be, but however did mention that its content will have “meaningfully fewer ads than linear TV and other streaming TV providers.”

If you’re looking for a way to avoid commercials, you will have to pay for it with an additional $2.99 per month next year.