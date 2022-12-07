‘Gen V’: All ‘The Boys’ Stars Who Will Appear in the Spinoff

As we look ahead to 2023, we can’t help but get excited about the arrival of Prime Video‘s upcoming The Boys spinoff series Gen V, which unveiled a first-look teaser shown at CCXP in Sao Paolo, Brazil, on Saturday, December 3.

While the series follows the students of Godolkin University, a “safe space” for Supe students to thrive, there were more than a few familiar faces featured in the trailer, hinting at some crossover between The Boys and Gen V. At least three vets from the flagship series are set to appear in Gen V, according to the teaser.

So far, Colby Minifie, Jessie T. Usher, and P.J. Byrne are set to reprise their roles as Vought CEO Ashley Barrett, Seven member A-Train (a.k.a. Reggie Franklin), and director Adam Bourke. Each of them get a moment in the spotlight during the video, and per the teaser’s description will feature in “guest appearances.”

But will any other fan-favorite characters drop in for the show set at America’s only college exclusively for young superheroes (run by Vought International)? Only time will tell as the show explores the lives of hormonal, competitive Supes as they put their physical, sexual, and moral boundaries to the test.

While he didn’t physically appear, Homelander’s (Antony Starr) statue appears to loom large over Godolkin’s campus. And The Deep (Chace Crawford) makes a little cameo in the form of a felt puppet alongside newly-revealed cast member Jason Ritter who exudes a Mister Rogers vibe.

Gen V features new series stars Jaz Sinclair, Chance Perdomo, Lizze Broadway, Shelley Conn, Maddie Phillips, London Thor, Derek Luh, Asa Germann, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Sean Patrick Thomas, Marco Pigossi, Clancy Brown, and Alexander Calvert. Stay tuned for updates on potential additions from The Boys on Gen V as we approach 2023.

Gen V, New Series, Coming 2023, Prime Video