‘The Boys’ Star Laz Alonso on How ‘Detained’ Movie Role Compares to Mother’s Milk

Laz Alonso is taking a darker turn in his new film Detained. The psychological thriller sees The Boys star play an anything but noble Detective Avery opposite Abbie Cornish’s Rebecca. After a night out meeting someone at a bar, she wakes up in a shady-looking precinct accused of a hit-and-run. With no memory of what happened, she finds herself in a tortuous situation as Avery and fellow Detective Moon (Moon Bloodgood) push her to confess to the crime.

A deadly scuffle reveals a sinister plot. This leaves Rebecca with no other choice but to uncover the truth. For fans of Alonso as Mother’s Milk, it’s a fun opportunity to see the actor step into a straight-up sinister-like character. Here he talks about making the movie. Alonso also reflects on how Season 4 of The Boys unfolded and the popular Amazon Prime Video series’ future.

How was it for you to dig into Detective Avery? It looked like you had to go to some dark places for this one.

Laz Alonso: It was fun playing a villain after playing a good guy for nine months. Although I play a dark, tormented character on my show The Boys, actually having the freedom of not having a moral core allows you to take your acting to different depths that a heroic character doesn’t.

How would you say he compares to M.M. and other roles you’ve taken on?

His main difference from Mother’s Milk is that he operates from a place of self-gratification, whereas M.M. always puts his family and friends before himself.

What were your first thoughts on the movie’s premise and script when you first read it?

My first thought when reading the script was it reminded me of the thrillers that I grew up watching. Movies centered around two strong characters trying to impose their will on each other and playing a game of cat and mouse. I loved Michael Douglas and Kurt Russell films growing up, and this is a throwback to that era in many ways.

There are some intense scenes in the movie, which you share with Abbie. What was it like working off each other?

Working with Abbie was fantastic. She’s very committed and intense and isn’t afraid to go wherever the scene takes us. We both allowed ourselves to go to pretty dark places and were even able to adjust the script and make things more intense on the day during rehearsals. [Director and co-writer] Felipe [Mucci] was great to work with and open to us pitching ideas when they made sense.

What did you make of all the talk about your difference of appearance in The Boys this season? There were viewers even questioning if it was you playing Mother’s Milk.

As an actor, my job is to bring something new to the character every season. If it makes people more curious about the show and feel my performance, then I’ve done my job.

What are your thoughts on the matter-of-fact unfortunate coincidence of how things unfolded with what we’ve been seeing politically off?

We filmed our season 18 months ago. We were supposed to air last winter but got delayed because of the strike. The fact that what we filmed was so eerily similar to what we’ve witnessed politically has baffled us.

There were so many crazy WTF moments this season. What was the most fun for you to film?

I have embraced M.M.’s awkward moments. So, filming the Webweaver scene was both ridiculous and funny. Very on-brand for our crazy show.

You could say your character got detained at the end of the season. What do you want to see for the character and show for Season 5? Maybe a family reunion?

I’d like to see M.M. have a true chance at taking down Vought. It’s a massive task, but the theme of the show gives the little guy hope that no obstacle is too big if we stick together.

Have you mentally prepared for the end? How would you sum up M.M.’s evolution and how he has grown as a leader?

I am still enjoying the ride. We still have an entire season to film, and I want to bask in what an amazing opportunity this show has provided for me and my career. I’m sure as we get closer to wrapping up, the reality will set in and it will be much harder to let this world go. M.M. has evolved as a confident leader, although still not totally embracing that this is his hero’s journey.

How do you feel about The Boys universe expanding further with the recent announcement of Vought Rising? Would you want to continue on with your character if given the chance?

I love that the VCU is expanding and that we have so many different perspectives to tell this story. I’d love for M.M. to have an opportunity to continue his journey in the VCU if we make it out of next season.

What kind of role do you hope to play next?

I am always open to what the future holds. I would love to continue in this super hero-villain action world. It allows the inner child in me to continue to live through every role.

Detained premiere, August 2, Theaters and VOD

The Boys, Season 4, Streaming now, Prime Video