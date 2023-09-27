‘Gen V’: 3 Reasons to Stream ‘The Boys’ College-Set Spinoff

Class is in session for The Boys’ long-awaited spinoff, Gen V, set at Godolkin University, “America’s only college exclusively for young-adult superheroes.” And like the Emmy-nominated hit, this one is a special effects–packed mix of comedy, action, and very adult themes. Here’s what viewers can expect.

1. A select Group of Students Are Destined for Big Things.

Freshman Marie Moreau (Chilling Adventures of Sabrina’s Jaz Sinclair), an orphan with the ability to manipulate blood, is accepted into the college run by Vought International — the evil corporation behind The Boys’ corrupt superheroes. Early on, she falls in with a clique being groomed for greatness that includes Emma (Ghosted’s Lizze Broadway) and fire-enhanced star pupil Golden Boy (Patrick Schwarzenegger of The Staircase).

2. Plenty of B lood, Guts, and OMG Situations Arise…

As Marie and her classmates begin to realize the powers that be at Godolkin may not be as super as students have been led to believe.

3. A familiarity With The Boys Helps.

You don’t need to be an expert, but knowing the basics of its three seasons would help you understand some of the Easter eggs that pop up, like statues honoring Homelander (Antony Starr) and Queen Maeve (Dominique McElligott). In addition, there are callbacks to various locations seen in The Boys, as well as some shady links between the higher-education staffers and some of the mothership series’ political players.

Gen V, Premieres Friday, September 29, Prime Video

