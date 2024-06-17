Sometimes Going Rogue Pays Off For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our The Boys Newsletter:

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for The Boys Season 4 Episode 1.]

The Boys is keeping things classy in Season 4, and by classy, we mean raunchy. As fans have come to expect over the years, Prime Video‘s hit from Eric Kripke doesn’t shy away from blood, gore, and sex, so when Billy Butcher (Karl Urban) sent an inappropriate photo to Victoria Neuman (Claudia Doumit), should we be all that surprised?

She certainly was, as Kripke revealed that the reactions fans saw onscreen from Doumit was genuine. “This was Claudia’s real reaction at seeing the picture for the first time. All authentic,” Kripke wrote in response to a fan on X (formerly known as Twitter). While we won’t be sharing the video or photo here, the image unveiled a close-up shot of Butcher’s butth*le.

After initially agreeing to send Victoria files from her childhood, Butcher decides against the deal and sends the photo as his responding message. But don’t believe everything you see is real as Kripke confirmed that the photo didn’t come from Urban himself.

“Because hundreds of you asked: the butthole from #TheBoys Season 4, Ep 1 is NOT Butcher’s (or Karl’s),” he posted on X. “We hired a model (I don’t know his name). I chose the pic, based on about 20 different butthole shots. Yep, Hollywood is a glamorous dream factory.”

While such images may not be for all viewers, it’s certainly one of the tamer things a viewer of The Boys will see on their screens as the series continues to roll out its ongoing fourth season, paling in comparison to Rob Benedict‘s Bat Mitzvah battle against the titular vigilantes, and that’s just one example from Season 4. Don’t get us started on Season 3’s episode, “Herogasm.”

Stay tuned to see what other wild moments are in store as The Boys continues to stream on Prime Video, and let us know what you think of this behind-the-scenes trivia in the comments section, below.

