Relive Fun San Diego Comic-Con Moments With ‘Outlander,’ ‘Supernatural’ & More Casts (VIDEO)

While San Diego Comic-Con looks quite a bit different in 2023, with the writers and actors strikes meaning that talent can’t promote their shows, there’s still plenty to enjoy at the event — and at home!

Here at TV Insider, we’ve put together a supercut of some of our favorite moments of interviews we’ve done over the years. From casts struggling to tease what’s coming up without spoiling anything (and their costars reactions) to stars looking at who was peeking in the window from outside to talking about fan experiences, you’ll find quite a few things that will have you smiling.

Outlander‘s Caitriona Balfe admitted that it was “intimidating” to hear how many people would be in attendance, and Sam Heughan chimed in for a fun interaction. The Supergirl cast found it easy to settle on who was “having more fun than most” among them. Supernatural‘s stars talk Etsy. Stars of The Boys and Resident Alien question word choices and the use of “I” in an answer when it gets confusing exactly what’s being announced.

Sam Reid of Anne Rice’s Interview With the Vampire explains why you can’t sell blood. The Archer team talks about the tribute to Jessica Walter. Michelle Hurd of Star Trek: Picard talks about the important of keeping diversity alive. Find out what the Mr. Robot stars would have in their Comic-Con survival kits. Lucifer‘s Tom Ellis shares a sweet message for fans.

Watch the full video above for much more, from The Witcher, Tales of the Walking Dead, Ash vs. Evil Dead, The Walking Dead, The Magicians, American Horror Story, Ghosts, The Good Place, The Last Man on Earth, Game of Thrones, and others.