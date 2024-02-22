‘The Boys’ Season 4 Sets Summer Premiere as Homelander Teams With Victoria Neuman (PHOTO)

Sometimes Going Rogue Pays Off For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our The Boys Newsletter:

The Boys‘ patriotic promo for Season 4 is beginning to make more sense as the series sets its sights on a Summertime premiere for the latest chapter.

Season 4 will officially debut with three episodes on Thursday, June 13, and will run through Thursday, July 18 when the finale episode drops on Prime Video. New installments will arrive each Thursday after the Season 4 debut with one appropriately landing on Independence Day during the eight-episode run.

In addition to setting the premiere date for Season 4 which will stream exclusively on Prime Video, the streamer also unveiled some intriguing key art for Homelander’s (Antony Starr) birthday, featuring the unhinged caped Supe and presidential hopeful Victoria Neuman (Claudia Doumit).

Season 4 picks up with the world on the brink as Victoria is even closer to the Oval Office than before and under the thumb of Homelander, who is working on consolidating his power. Meanwhile, Butcher (Karl Urban), who only has months to live, has lost Becca’s (Shantel VanSanten) son, Ryan (Cameron Crovetti), and his leadership role within The Boys vigilante group.

Meanwhile, the rest of The Boys team is fed up with Butcher’s lies. But with the stakes higher than ever, they’ll have to find a way to work together before it’s too late. In addition to Starr, Doumit, Urban, and Crovetti, Season 4 will feature returning stars Jack Quaid, Erin Moriarty, Jessie T. Usher, Laz Alonso, Chace Crawford, Tomer Capone, Karen Fukuhara, and Colby Minifie among series newbies Susan Heyward, Valorie Curry, and Jeffrey Dean Morgan.

Based on the best-selling comic by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson, The Boys is helmed for television by showrunner Eric Kripke, who executive produces the show alongside Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, James Weaver, Neal H. Moritz, Pavun Shetty, Phil Sgriccia, Michaela Starr, Paul Grellong, David Reed, Meredith Glynn, Judalina Neira, Ken F. Levin, and Jason Netter.

Stay tuned for more on Season 4 in the months ahead as we approach The Boys’ return.

The Boys, Season 4 Premiere, Thursday, June 13, Prime Video