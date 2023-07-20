It’s about to get diabolical over at Prime Video this fall as the long-awaited spinoff of The Boys, Gen V, has set a premiere date at the streamer.

The show will officially arrive beginning Friday, September 29 with the first three episodes. Each Friday following the debut, fans can check back in for new episodes until the epic finale drops on November 3.

While the show was originally meant to hold a panel presentation at San Diego Comic-Con, due to the ongoing strikes, it was canceled. Instead, fans were offered this tease, which unveils Jaz Sinclair’s Supe character in a new poster. Along with the art and premiere date, Prime Video announced that an official teaser will also be released soon.

As the poster, above, states, Gen V hails from the world of The Boys and explores the training of the first generation of superheroes to know about Compound V and that their powers are injected into them, rather than God-given. The series will follow these young, competitive heroes as they put their physical and moral boundaries to the test, competing for the school’s highly-coveted top ranking.

Along the way, they come to learn that ambition comes with sacrifice and that the difference between right and wrong isn’t always as clear as they once believed. When the university’s dark secrets come to light, students must come to terms with the type of heroes they’re going to become.

Starring alongside Sinclair are her Chilling Adventures of Sabrina costar Chance Perdomo as well as Lizze Broadway, Shelley Conn, Maddie Phillips, London Thor, Derek Luh, Asa Germann, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Sean Patrick Thomas, and Marco Pigossi. Meanwhile, guest stars featured in the series include Clancy Brown and Jason Ritter as well as The Boys stars Jessie T. Usher, Colby Minifie, and P.J. Byrne, reprising their roles from the flagship series.



Gen V is showrun by Michele Fazekas and Tara Butters, who executive produce the show alongside Eric Kripke, Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, James Weaver, Neal H. Moritz, Ori Marmur, Pavun Shetty, Ken Levin, Jason Netter, Garth Ennis, Darick Robertson, Craig Rosenberg, Nelson Cragg, Zak Schwartz, Erica Rosbe, and Michaela Starr. Don’t miss the fun and catch the action of Gen V when the show arrives this fall.

