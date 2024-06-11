‘The Boys’ Will End With Season 5

The end is nigh for The Boys. Ahead of the Season 4 premiere of the gritty Amazon Prime Video supes series, creator Eric Kripke made a big announcement on Tuesday, June 11: Season 5 will be its last.

In a social media message, Kripke wrote, “Season 4 Premiere Week is a good time to announce: Season 5 will be the Final Season! Always my plan, I just had to be cagey till I got the final OK from Vought. Thrilled to bring the story to a gory, epic, moist climax. Watch Season 4 in 2 DAYS, cause the end has begun!”

The Boys returns on June 13 with the first three episodes of Season 4. From there, the episodes will drop weekly until the season finale on July 18.

The series was renewed for Season 5 back in May, when Kripke said in a statement, “The Boys could be the best job I’ll ever have. What other show allows me to write about politics, capitalism, family, and exploding genitalia, though not in that order. The cast and crew are deeply grateful to Sony Pictures Television and Amazon MGM Studios for the opportunity to tell this story for another season. My only problem is that since this year promises to be free of any conflict or misinformation, we’re not sure what to write about.”

