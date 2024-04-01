Giancarlo Esposito’s Best TV Villain Roles, Ranked

Giancarlo Esposito is one of TV’s greatest villain actors. He’s so good at being bad, we’re used to seeing him stick to the bad guys nowadays. The actor is now the protagonist of his newest AMC series Parish, which premiered Sunday, March 31, bringing him into the spotlight in an anti-hero role.

In Parish, Esposito plays Gray Parish, a man trying to leave his life of crime in his past as he grieves the death of his son with his family (his wife, Rose, and daughter, Makayla, are played by Paula Malcomson and Arica Himmel). Fate, however, has other plans for this former getaway driver.

He’s soon pulled back into the life for one last gig, with his old partner in crime, Colin (a skeevy Skeet Ulrich), bringing the reluctant Gray into the fold. But this “last” job proves to be one of his most dangerous yet, connecting him with an underground organized crime scene with Zackary Momoh‘s Shepherd “The Horse” Tongai.

Esposito tries his best to stay away from the villains in Parish (which will include Bradley Whitford in later episodes). Here, we rank the times Esposito has played the villain himself — and done so oh, so well.

Parish, Sundays, 9/8c, AMC and AMC+