Emmy season is upon us, but before nominations for the 2024 ceremony are announced, it’s important to know which series are even eligible and ineligible this year.

So, before any snub talk can begin, we’re clarifying which buzzy favorites and newbies won’t be among the running for 2024’s ceremony, but are perfectly eligible for next year’s awards race. For clarity, the eligibility period for qualifying shows is between June 1, 2023, and May 31, 2024. That means that any show airing between those dates has the potential to be nominated.

With that in mind, fans should know that Disney+‘s latest acclaimed Star Wars hit The Acolyte will not qualify this time around and must wait for possible nominations in 2025. Likewise, the most recent season of FX‘s The Bear, which streams exclusively on Hulu, will not be eligible, but Season 2’s performances will be, meaning it’s finally time for “Fishes” and all of its glitzy guest stars to shine.

As for HBO‘s previous Emmy darling House of the Dragon, it won’t be eligible for 2024’s ceremony as Season 2 debuted on June 16. And the latest chapter of Prime Video‘s The Boys is in a similar situation as Season 4 will not be eligible after debuting on June 13, but the show’s spinoff series Gen V is open for nominations following its first season run last fall.

Meanwhile, FX’s other drama Clipped, starring Ed O’Neill and Laurence Fishburne is also left out of the running alongside Apple TV+‘s acclaimed new favorite Presumed Innocent, which was recently renewed for a second season. Both shows premiered after the qualifying window.

Additionally, Netflix‘s smash-hit Bridgerton won’t be eligible despite debuting one-half of its eight-episode season before the window closed as six full episodes of a series must debut to be eligible. In other words, if the Shondaland series is going to get any Emmy love, it would be at next year’s ceremony.

Other notable titles left out of the running are Fantasmas, Billy the Kid, and Mayor of Kingstown.

76th Emmy Awards, Live, Sunday, September 15, 8/7c, ABC