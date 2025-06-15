‘The Boys’ Star Erin Moriarty Reveals Major Medical Diagnosis

Sometimes Going Rogue Pays Off For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our The Boys Newsletter:

The Boys star Erin Moriarty just revealed a major medical diagnosis on social media.

On June 12, the actress, 30, took to Instagram with an unexpected health update for her followers.

“Autoimmune disease manifests differently in everybody/every body,” Moriarty captioned her update. “Your experience will be different from mine. My experience will be different from yours. Perhaps greatly, perhaps minutely. One thing I can say: if I hadn’t chalked it all up to stress and fatigue, I would’ve caught this sooner.”

The Captain Fantastic star continued, “A month ago, I was diagnosed with Graves’ disease. Within 24 hours of beginning treatment, I felt the light coming back on. It’s been increasing in strength ever since.”

To conclude her post, Moriarty shared a tidbit of advice for fans, writing, “If yours is dimming, even slightly, go get checked. Don’t ‘suck it up’ and transcend suffering; you deserve to be comfy. S***’s hard enough as is.”

Graves’ disease affects the thyroid gland by causing it to produce too much thyroid hormone, resulting in hyperthyroidism according to the Cleveland Clinic. This can cause problems with the heart and bones. Common symptoms include an enlarged thyroid gland, heat intolerance and excessive sweating, rapid heartbeat, shortness of breath, a tremor, anxiety, diarrhea, hair loss, insomnia, irregular menstrual cycles, weight loss and more.

Other celebrities with Graves’ disease include Wendy Williams and Star Wars actress Daisy Ridley, Sia and Missy Elliott.

