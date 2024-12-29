The 24 Best TV Performances of 2024

In a year of incredible television, 2024 delivered so many fantastic performances from some fan-favorite stars as well as up-and-comers.

Whether you were tuning into dramas or comedies, the field was filled with great character moments on shows like The Bear, Interview With the Vampire, Grey’s Anatomy, Rivals, Bridgerton, and many more. As we reflect on 2024, the TV Insider team is taking a look back at their favorite performances, shining a light on 24 standouts from some of the shows mentioned, above, and beyond.

Scroll down for a closer peek at the performers who made our list which is delivered alphabetically by show.