The 24 Best TV Performances of 2024

TV Insider Staff
Best Performances of 2024
In a year of incredible television, 2024 delivered so many fantastic performances from some fan-favorite stars as well as up-and-comers.

Whether you were tuning into dramas or comedies, the field was filled with great character moments on shows like The Bear, Interview With the Vampire, Grey’s Anatomy, Rivals, Bridgerton, and many more. As we reflect on 2024, the TV Insider team is taking a look back at their favorite performances, shining a light on 24 standouts from some of the shows mentioned, above, and beyond.

Scroll down for a closer peek at the performers who made our list which is delivered alphabetically by show.

Osha Aniseya (Amandla Stenberg) and the Stranger (Manny Jacinto) in 'The Acolyte' Episode 6
Lucasfilm

Manny Jacinto, The Acolyte

The Acolyte proved that Manny Jacinto is a leading man. We knew him previously as the dimwitted but eternally lovable Jason in The Good Place, and playing a Star Wars villain gave him the chance to really show off his range. The thrilling lightsaber fight that revealed Qimir’s Sith identity showed his chops as an action star, and he and Amandla Stenberg (who also delivered) had fans rooting for Qimir and Osha to get together by the end, proving there’s strong interest in seeing him as a romantic lead. And his essence was entirely different with Osha’s twin, Mae, highlighting Jacinto’s ability to craft many forms of the same character. Jacinto surprised and excited with this role, and we need to see what more he can do as a lead. — Kelli Boyle

Jessica Gunning in 'Baby Reindeer'
Netflix

Jessica Gunning, Baby Reindeer

Having been a fan of Prime Video’s The Outlaws for a few years now, when I heard the buzz about Jessica Gunning‘s performance as Martha in Baby Reindeer, I wasn’t too surprised. She’s been utterly hilarious in her role as community payback officer Diane, which has been severely overlooked for several seasons. But in Baby Reindeer, Gunning really gets a chance to shine as a woman who is stalking Richard Gadd‘s Donny, giving her an outlet for more dramatic moments. And while Martha’s actions cripple Donny’s life, the layers to Gunning’s performance allow viewers to feel for her and her mental health struggles, which undoubtedly play a role in her stalking behaviors. Meaghan Darwish

Liza Colón-Zayas in 'The Bear' Season 3
FX

Liza Colón-Zayas, The Bear

Anyone who has been watching The Bear since it debuted knows that Liza Colón-Zayas‘ Tina is one to watch, and in Season 3, Colón-Zayas was given the chance to really shine in a flashback episode titled “Napkins.” Following an unexpected bout of employment, Tina’s about ready to throw the towel in when she meets Mikey Berzatto (Jon Bernthal), who recognizes her struggle. Together, they commiserate over the state of jobs in Chicago, and the changing world around them. Colón-Zayas delivers so much vulnerability and honesty in these scenes that we can’t help but recognize this performer’s gorgeous work this season. While she may have scored an Emmy for Season 2, Colón-Zayas is poised for more celebration in 2025. We can just feel it. — Meaghan Darwish

Ben Whishaw in 'Black Doves'
Netflix

Ben Whishaw, Black Doves

Ben Whishaw was born to play the spy — and for that, we are happy to see him back as one in this dark double-agent series. He’s able to play quiet and unassuming but with a paper-thin skin that allows audiences to see what’s actually underneath. Whishaw’s nuanced balance between a man who misses his past life while also wanting nothing to do with it is hard to miss when he’s on-screen as Sam, a hired assassin working in tandem with Kiera Knightley’s character, Helen. While his character is a man of few words (with plenty of trauma to unpack), much is left to his eyes—whether it’s a brief lapse in his mask of yearning or regret or completely cold-bloodedness as he looks his victims straight into their own. One of my favorite episodes of TV this year was Sam’s backstory in Episode 3, explaining the softness you detect from Sam the moment you meet him. So if not for Knightley’s honestly impressive fight scenes, then please watch for Whishaw selling the fact that a hired assassin would exclusively drink champagne at the bar—hard to believe but well-executed. Katie Song

Nicola Coughlan in 'Bridgerton' & 'Big Mood'
Liam Daniel / Netflix; Courtesy of Tubi

Nicola Coughlan, Bridgerton & Big Mood

Nicola Coughlan made pulling double duty as a leading star look easy with her skillful performances in two very different shows: Netflix‘s Shondaland hit Bridgerton and Tubi‘s newcomer Big Mood. Known best for her role as Claire in the series Derry Girls, Coughlan tapped into her comedic skills for both roles, which duly brought on the drama. In Bridgerton, her character Penelope finally stepped out into the light, finding romance with long-time crush and friend Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton), allowing for plenty of rom-com beats along the path to their happy ending. But at the same time, Penelope’s double identity as Lady Whistledown came to light, and as a result stirred up the Ton and her ties to Colin, giving Coughlan a chance to deliver some powerfully dramatic moments as well.

Over on Big Mood, Coughlan played Maggie, one half of the best friend duo that also includes Lydia West‘s Eddie. While the show chronicled the ups and downs of their friendship, Big Mood also explored Maggie’s struggles with bipolar, offering Coughlan a new avenue to explore as a performer, proving that she has a lot to show audiences yet. — Meaghan Darwish

Susan Heyward in 'The Boys'
Prime Video

Susan Heyward, The Boys

When you’re working opposite Antony Starr‘s terrifying Homelander, you have to bring your A-game, and that’s exactly what The Boys newbie Susan Heyward did as Sister Sage in Season 4 of the superhero satire on Prime Video. Playing a Supe whose power is being the most intelligent person on the planet is definitely a lofty concept to approach, but Heyward does it with ease, breathing fresh life into the show as she schemes and plots in the shadows. Dismissed and underestimated by Homelander initially, when Sage delivers on her promise to pave a path to power, she’s met with awestruck admiration from the anti-hero. Add in some of the quirkier aspects of Sage’s character, like lobotomizing herself to wind down, and Heyward delivers an entertaining performance we can’t wait to see more of in the fifth and final season.— Meaghan Darwish

Diarra Kilpatrick as Diarra in 'Diarra From Detroit'
Vanessa Clifton / BET+

Diarra Kilpatrick, Diarra From Detroit

Diarra Kilpatrick is the star and creator of this entertaining BET+ original that’s part comedy, part mystery, part drama. Kilpatrick plays Diarra, a middle school teacher who’s getting divorced from her husband (played by Morris Chestnut) and is plagued with insomnia after moving back to her home city. The sleepless nights make her willing to “rush headlong into danger” after a perfect first date results in her getting ghosted. Diarra sooner believes that something bad happened to Chris (Shannon Wallace) before she believes she’s really being rejected, and viewers get some wish fulfillment when her hunch turns out to be right — she just never suspected how deep this mystery would go. It leads her down a road of hijinks and risky business that produce their share of funny and dramatic moments. And Kilpatrick’s blunt comedic stylings and an eye for a good narrative hook are to thank for this fun watch. — Kelli Boyle

Lamorne Morris in 'Fargo'
Michelle Faye / FX

Lamorne Morris, Fargo

Sure, a portion of Lamorne Morris‘ performance as North Dakota detective Witt Farr may have occurred in 2023, but he went out of 2024 strong with Fargo‘s final Season 5 episodes. He’s best known for playing the loveably silly Winston on New Girl, and we can’t help but marvel over the dramatic turn he made in the latest entry of Noah Hawley‘s FX anthology. Determined to help see Dot Lyon’s (Juno Temple) case through, Witt goes to extreme measures [Spoiler], even sacrificing his own life to make sure she has the justice she deserves. Morris’ unwavering nerve against big bad Roy Tillman (Jon Hamm) proved he can go toe-to-toe without the need to crack a joke. Following his Emmy win for the performance, we can’t help but be excited to see what Morris picks next, especially after his recent turn in Saturday Night. — Meaghan Darwish

Midori Francis in 'Grey's Anatomy'
Disney / Ser Baffo

Midori Francis, Grey's Anatomy

Midori Francis has emerged as one of Hollywood’s best and brightest new talents. (We will never forget you, Dash & Lily!) After a scene-stealing stint on The Sex Lives of College Girls, Francis joined the cast of Grey’s Anatomy as Mika Yasuda, a no-nonsense intern who has always been underestimated. Francis has an effortless way of capturing your attention no matter what she’s doing on screen, but in Season 21, she really got to flex her vast range as an actor. The blistering devastation Francis showcased when Bailey (Chandra Wilson) tells Yasuda that her sister died was masterful. And then to follow it up in the very next episode with Yasuda holding her emotions at bay until her grief washed over her like a wave… now that’s talent. Francis’ riveting performance as Yasuda made her Grey’s Anatomy exit was just further proof that she’s destined for even greater heights. Avery Thompson

Natasha Rothwell for 'How to Die Alone'
Hulu

Natasha Rothwell, How to Die Alone

Between Insecure and The White Lotus, we already knew Natasha Rothwell was talented, but getting to see her take the lead in Hulu‘s How to Die Alone was an utter delight. In the comedy, Rothwell plays Melissa, a woman working at JFK airport and just existing as life passes her by. When a near-death experience opens her eyes to how short life can be, she decides to live it to the fullest, while also contending with familial and friend drama. Rothwell proves she is more than capable of taking center stage, and her performance in this series reminds us that she should get that opportunity more often. — Meaghan Darwish

Jacob Anderson as Louis in 'Interview With the Vampire' Season 2 Episode 8 - 'And That's the End of It. There's Nothing Else.'
AMC

Jacob Anderson, Interview With the Vampire

All five stars of Interview With the Vampire should be getting awards recognition for their performances in the remarkable second season, but leading the charge is Jacob Anderson, who had the hardest job of any male lead on TV this year. Louis is an open wound in Season 2 as he explores every hidden corner of his memories (literally) of 1940s Paris with journalist Daniel Molloy (Eric Bogosian) and the less eager Armand (Assad Zaman) in 2022 Dubai. That the emotional swells of this vampire story feel entirely human is much to Anderson’s credit; he inhabits Louis with such raw emotion that you can’t look away whenever he’s on-screen (which is practically every scene) lest you miss any tiny detail he brings next. You’re watching both Louis and Anderson break open their heart and soul to find the truth, and Anderson has surrendered all ego in this performance of a lifetime. — Kelli Boyle

Zoe Saldana as Joe in Special Ops: Lioness Season 1
Lynsey Addario/Paramount+

Zoe Saldana, Lioness

The second season of this Taylor Sheridan series welcomed in a new Lioness to the Operation Sky Hawk mission and found Zoe Saldana‘s Joe in absolutely no mood to play games with this recruit, especially since she didn’t get to vet her herself. With so little faith in her charge, Joe has to rely on the former Lioness to tail her.

The real strength of the season lies not in the political intrigue or undercover operation at play, though. Rather, it’s Joe’s internal struggle of balancing this brutal and morally dubious line of work with her family life, which is finally of concern after having backburnered her children and husband for so long. Here, Saldana’s balance of necessary roughness with what seems to be her first true brush with ethical reticence informs every second of her screen presence in the best way and makes the season more than another simple spy game. — Amanda Bell

Charlie Vickers as Sauron; Charles Edwards as Celebrimbor in 'The Rings of Power' Season 2 Episode 7 - 'Doomed to Die'
Ben Rothstein / Prime Video

Charles Edwards, The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power

For anyone who’s ever been confused about what gaslighting really is, The Rings of Power Season 2 provides a perfect example in Charles Edwards and Charlie Vickers‘ scenes as Celebrimbor and Annatar (aka Sauron in disguise). Edwards’ elven-smith is ambitious but ultimately innocent as he forges rings for dwarves and men in these eight episodes, and the tragedy of Sauron’s skillful manipulations comes to roost at the season’s end during a two-episode battle between elves and orcs. As the evil forces make waste of Eregion, Celebrimbor goes to pieces as he realizes the horrific events this partnership with Annatar has wrought. Edwards crumbles fabulously well in his final scenes that are simply devastating, and he makes a theatrical meal out of these juicy dramatic moments. — Kelli Boyle

Kathy Bates as Madeline Matlock in 'Matlock' Season 1 Episode 8 - 'No, No Monsters'
Sonja Flemming / CBS

Kathy Bates, Matlock

Much of this reinvented Matlock‘s charm is due to Kathy Bates being at the helm as a grandma hellbent on justice for her daughter who died of an opioid overdose. There’s some lighthearted fun to this new legal drama amid its effective dramatic moments, and Bates brings both gravitas and naivety to her Matty as she works undercover to avenge her daughter. There’s a refreshing earnestness to this performance that makes Bates stand out among the many TV procedurals. — Kelli Boyle

Austin Stowell as Leroy Jethro Gibbs — 'NCIS: Origins' Season 1 Episode 3
Erik Voake/CBS

Austin Stowell, NCIS: Origins

Taking on the role of Leroy Jethro Gibbs after Mark Harmon delivered a consistent, standout performance for 19 years is no small feat. But Austin Stowell more than rises to the occasion in the prequel, especially when it comes to displaying the man’s grief with the deaths of his wife and daughter so fresh and raw as well as the stoic we know him to be in his future. This is a Gibbs who is much more emotional than the one we saw for almost two decades, yet it’s through Stowell that we can see glimpses of who he’ll become even as he’s playing a heartbroken man. He brings forth Gibbs’ desperation to get answers in the flashbacks as he meets Franks (Kyle Schmid), then begins getting into bar fights until the man who becomes his boss tells him to report to his team. Because of Stowell’s performance, I can see how much he wants to open up to members of the team — especially Lala (Mariel Molino) — and how hard of a struggle that is for him. Meredith Jacobs

Ambika Mod in 'One Day'
Ludovic Robert / Netflix

Ambika Mod, One Day

Going into One Day, I can’t deny I was a bit wary, having found the 2011 film adaptation a rather unsatisfying onscreen experience, but Netflix’s series was a pleasant surprise, due in part to Ambika Mod‘s portrayal of Emma in the friends-to-lovers tale. Playing opposite Leo Woodall‘s Dexter, Mod delivers a captivating performance as Emma, a woman who is starting out after university, and while she flounders a bit in the years following graduation, she eventually finds her footing and ultimate success as a writer, all while engaging in a rollercoaster friendship and will-they-won’t-they relationship with Dex. While One Day is very much a group effort from both Mod and Woodall, it is her emotional journey and performance that really stands out. And while I’ll refrain from spoiling the ending, Emma’s conclusion is made all the more impactful because of Mod’s performance. — Meaghan Darwish

Cristin Milioti in 'The Penguin'
HBO

Cristin Milioti, The Penguin

Sure, Colin Farrell delivers a scary good performance as the titular villain in HBO‘s The Penguin, but Cristin Milioti really blew me away. Her character Sofia Falcone (later Gigante) has such a tragic tale filled with family betrayal and criminally awful injustice, so when she gets to make a bit of her own in the series, we can’t help but root for her. Even if Sofia’s one of the “bad guys.” Milioti delivers a performance that balances Sofia’s justifiably crazed vigor with calculated moves that make her an utter scene stealer we hope to see more of in The Batman universe. — Meaghan Darwish

Andrew Scott in 'Ripley'
Netflix

Andrew Scott, Ripley

Andrew Scott, what can’t you do? In this black-and-white rendition of the Patricia Highsmith novel, Scott definitely had some large shoes to fill, following the acclaimed and cult classic ‘99 film version of the same story The Talented Mr. Ripley. But I think he really played to his strengths in this series. Before he made it to our big, small, and medium screens, Scott performed on stage for years — he even starred in the West End production of Hamlet (the clip available of him performing the famous monologue is compelling). The quiet tortured literary character that is Tom Ripley really comes through in this series, offering audiences a more accurate rendition of the twisted tale. Matt Damon’s version of the character often came across as naive and still likable. Scott’s Ripley is insidious, swirling, and complicated. While successfully depicting a psychopath, he maintains a sense of humanity through the pain so clearly weighing on Ripley’s shoulders. In an impressive feat, Scott portrays the depths of someone compensating dearly for a life they don’t love — but yes, at the cost of others — that sent chills down my spine. Long live Scott as the villain! — Katie Song

Nafessa Williams as Cameron — 'Rivals' Season 1 Episode 2
Disney+ / Hulu

Nafessa Williams, Rivals

Cameron comes into Rivals a Black woman who’s out to make a name for herself in the 1980s, and she more than does that, “at the top of her game” and her career; let’s be honest, she’s really the one in charge and, after all, the one whose program is winning awards. And Nafessa Williams is easily the standout from this ensemble cast of great actors. The writing—there are several key changes from the book, including to Cameron’s characterization—gives her juicy material to work with, and she elevates it. She also makes her character fun. She flawlessly encapsulates Cameron’s drive, power, and creative visions on the job and vulnerability, softness, and, in the moments she finds it, happiness off it. I root for Cameron to win (in her career and with love) in part because of Williams. This is a time when men are the ones in charge, but through her performance, it feels like Cameron’s the one most in control. Williams exquisitely portrays Cameron’s desperation, then the horror dawning on her at the end of the Season 1 finale when she fights back against Tony (David Tennant). — Meredith Jacobs

Host Ryan Gosling during the Monologue on Saturday Night Live - Season 49
Will Heath/NBC via Getty Images

Ryan Gosling, Saturday Night Live

Before taking the stage again this spring, Ryan Gosling had already hosted Saturday Night Live twice before and delivered several instantly iconic sketches. So expectations were quite high ahead of his return. Riding on a high of Kenergy, though, Gosling quickly made Studio 8H his new mojo dojo casa house and then proceeded to tear it down.

Sure, he had some trouble keeping his composure during a return to the “Close Encounter” series, but he also brought his uniquely daring performance style to bear during a parody of “All Too Well” and dug deep to deliver the absurdly overdramatic “Papyrus” sequel we really needed. It was a spectacular showcase that lived up to the hype he’d already built up by owning the Oscars with “I’m Just Ken.” Put simply, he was more than Kenough. — Amanda Bell

Anna Sawai as Toda Mariko in 'Shōgun' Season 1 Episode 9 - 'Crimson Sky'
Katie Yu / FX

Anna Sawai, Shōgun

This was a star-making turn for Anna Sawai, and her performance as Lady Mariko is what will keep me coming back to this series. Set in 1600s Japan, Mariko is plagued with survivor’s guilt years after the death of her family but remains the loyal translator for Lord Toranaga (Hiroyuki Sanada), who’s embroiled in political warfare that slowly burns over the season’s 10 episodes to a remarkable payoff. Toranaga’s success is dependent on Mariko’s victory in the climactic ninth episode, and Sawai is unshakable in every scene in an emotionally athletic performance that requires great depth of feeling to be skillfully concealed. She swept this awards season for good reason. — Kelli Boyle

Harrison Ford as Paul and Jason Segel as Jimmy in 'Shrinking' Season 2
Apple TV+

Harrison Ford, Shrinking

Harrison Ford’s at his funniest and most tender as Paul in the Shrinking Season 2 finale, during which his character finally opens up to his dear friends about his progressing Parkinson’s disease symptoms. He’s afraid of what’s ahead, and Ford wears this fear and bravery to great effect. You hope to have someone like Paul around when you hit a low point like Jimmy (Jason Segel) does this season, and Ford’s performance radiates love and care even when he’s being a certified curmudgeon. Shrinking is Ford’s first TV comedy, and you have to wonder why it’s taken so long for him to get here. — Kelli Boyle

Sonequa Martin-Green as Burnham — 'Star Trek: Discovery' Season 5 Episode 4
Paramount+

Sonequa Martin-Green, Star Trek: Discovery

Since Discovery‘s premiere in 2017, Sonequa Martin-Green has delivered a top-notch performance as Michael Burnham, through her journey from mutineer to captain. And in the final season, in Episode 4 “Face the Strange,” we truly see that, thanks to a time bug that has her and Rayner (Callum Keith Rennie) jumping through time. At one point, Michael encounters and fights herself, and Martin-Green effortlessly and brilliantly plays both the Season 1 and present versions of her characters (in what the star called one of her “favorite moments”). Her performances allowed the episode to highlight just how far she’d come and a major part of the series as a whole. That’s far from the last time that Martin-Green shines in the show’s fifth season. She caps it all off when she briefly plays an older Michael, in a leap to her future, and perfectly articulate just how long of a journey it has been in her final exchange with Zora as well as both the weight and lightness to her final “Let’s fly” to send the Discovery on its final mission. — Meredith Jacobs

Natasia Demetriou in 'What We Do in the Shadows' Season 6
Russ Martin / FX

Natasia Demetriou, What We Do in the Shadows

It was a tough call picking just one member of the batty What We Do in the Shadows crew, but considering Natasia Demetriou doesn’t get nearly enough praise for her portrayal of vampire Nadja, her inclusion on this list feels quite necessary. Now that the final curtain has closed on the FX comedy, we have to shine a light on Demetriou’s hilarious performance in Nadja’s Season 6 arc as the character embraced her inner Working Girl to tackle an office job. One of the best parts about watching the cast of this show is their interactions with the human world, and embedding Nadja into a Wall Street office couldn’t have been a funnier scenario as she inserted herself into various roles within the workspace, all while making the most of her over-the-top ’80s-type fashions. To say we’ll miss this ambitious vamp would be an understatement. — Meaghan Darwish

