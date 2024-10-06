This November, Americans will have the sacred opportunity to have their voices heard and to participate in an act essential to democracy while voting in the 2024 general election. It may seem very far away since election season never truly seems to end, but it’s less than a month until the country heads to the ballot box. Even now, some precincts and states have early voting in progress.

This particular election has consisted of some unexpected twists and odd turns, which only heightens the stress factor. So if you’re looking for an escape or reassurance of how valid it is to feel overwhelmed this election season, here are eight politically-oriented shows featuring tense elections.