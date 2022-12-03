Godolkin University claims to be a “safe space” for young superheroes to thrive… but violence abounds in the teaser trailer for Gen V, the upcoming spinoff of The Boys.

In what Prime Video calls a “blood-soaked first look” — which premiered at the CCXP convention in São Paulo, Brazil on Saturday, December 3 — fans get a glimpse of cast members Jaz Sinclair, Chance Perdomo, Lizze Broadway, Shelley Conn, Maddie Phillips, London Thor, Derek Luh, Asa Germann, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Sean Patrick Thomas, and Marco Pigossi in action.

The teaser also showed that Clancy Brown (Dexter: New Blood), Alexander Calvert (Supernatural), and Jason Ritter (Raising Dion) have joined the cast — and that Jessie T. Usher (A-Train), Colby Minifie (Ashley Barrett), and P.J. Byrne (Adam Bourke) will reprise their roles from The Boys when Gen V premieres in 2023.

“Set at America’s only college exclusively for young adult superheroes (run by Vought International), Gen V explores the lives of hormonal, competitive Supes as they put their physical, sexual, and moral boundaries to the test, competing for the school’s top ranking,” Prime Video says in a synopsis.

Michele Fazekas and Tara Butters are the showrunners of Gen V, which is executive-produced by Eric Kripke, Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, James Weaver, Neal H. Moritz, Ori Marmur, Pavun Shetty, Ken Levin, Jason Netter, Garth Ennis, Darick Robertson, Craig Rosenberg, Zak Schwartz, Erica Rosbe, and Michaela Starr.

“I think it’s funnier than Euphoria, which is a nightmarish hellscape of teenage angst and heroin in the school hallways,” Kripke, showrunner of The Boys, told Entertainment Weekly in July. “I am hopeful that we’re capturing something honest about what it’s like to be a kid today and to be a kid at college. I love that The Boys, underneath all the superhero trappings, has a reality to it. And I’m hoping [Gen V] captures that.”

Gen V, Series Premiere, 2023, Prime Video