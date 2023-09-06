The world of The Boys is serving up fresh mystery and debauchery in the gory new trailer for its Prime Video spinoff Gen V, which is officially set to premiere on Friday, September 29.

In the new trailer, above, up-and-coming Supes are being welcomed to Godolkin University, a prestigious superheroes-only college that seemingly hides a dark secret. Among those initially introduced in the preview is Professor Rich “Brink” Brinkerhoff (Clancy Brown), who says, “I know there must be many thoughts going through your mind right now. ‘Is this the right place for me? Do I belong here?’ Well, let me assure you, we see something in you. Something you might not even see yourself, even if you do have x-ray vision.”

Also among the staff is Dean Indira Shetty (Shelley Conn), who congratulates and welcomes the school’s newest students. But university life isn’t exactly what any of these young Supes may have expected — or at least that’s the case for Marie Moreau (Jaz Sinclair), who takes on freshman year alongside roommate Emma (Lizze Broadway), a.k.a. Little Cricket.

As Marie and her classmates enter the school with promise, viewers will see that not all Supes start out corrupt. Beyond the typical college chaos of finding yourself and partying, these kids are facing explosive situations, which are teased in the exciting trailer. While the students will vie for popularity and good grades, there’s a bigger scheme at play that has to do with the woods. Or is that the name for a secret operation?

Only time will tell, but Vought’s Ashley (Colby Minifie) certainly doesn’t want anything revealed, noting in the trailer, “If The Woods is exposed, we all have a big — potentially fatal — problem.”

Will these young Supes become heroes or villains as they attempt to uncover the truth? Fans will have to tune in to see how the events will unfold. In addition to Sinclair, Broadway, Conn, Minifie, and Brown, Gen V stars Chance Perdomo, Maddie Phillips, London Thor, Derek Luh, Asa Germann, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Sean Patrick Thomas, Marco Pigossi, Jason Ritter, Jessie T. Usher, Claudia Doumit, and P.J. Byrne.

Check out the full trailer, above, and mark your calendars for move-in day at Godolkin as Gen V‘s premiere approaches.

Gen V, Series Premiere, Friday, September 29, Prime Video