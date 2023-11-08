‘The Boys’ Season 4 Sets Premiere With New Billy Butcher & Homelander Posters (PHOTOS)

Sometimes Going Rogue Pays Off Subscribe to our The Boys Newsletter:

The Boys are back! Yes, after making brief cameo appearances in Prime Video‘s spinoff series Gen V, psychotic supe Homelander (Antony Starr) and diabolical vigilante Billy Butcher (Karl Urban) are setting their official return for Season 4 of the flagship series along with exciting poster reveals.

The first look teaser art is meant to hype up fans for The Boys‘ return in 2024. Yes, the Emmy-nominated global hit will officially be back in the new year and stream exclusively on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories. As viewers of The Boys will recall, Season 3 concluded on quite a cliffhanger as Homelander lasered a protester who got combative with his son Ryan (Cameron Crovetti) and received an alarming amount of immediate support for the killing.

Meanwhile, Butcher received a life-threatening diagnosis after abusing Temp-V, a substance that gives humans temporary superpowers. Both Butcher and Homelander made appearances in the Godolkin University-set spinoff Gen V where Homelander showed up to neutralize a deadly situation involving escapees from the experimental lab known as “The Woods” on campus. And Butcher was seen in a mid-credit sequence poking around the halls of this abandoned lab with a flashlight before flashing his signature smirk at the camera.

As teased in the poster art, above, it’s election season and while Homelander seems to be reveling in the celebration, Butcher has a more somber approach to the ordeal. Additionally, Season 4 will see the return of stars including Jack Quaid, Jessie T. Usher, Karen Fukuhara, Tomer Capone, Erin Moriarty, Chace Crawford, Laz Alonso, Claudia Doumit, and Colby Minifie among others.

For those less familiar with the series, The Boys takes on the concept of what happens when superheroes who are as popular as celebrities, influential as politicians, and as revered as gods, abuse their powers. That’s where the show’s titular group of vigilantes steps in to keep them in order.

Based on the comic by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson, The Boys was created for television by showrunner Eric Kripke who executive produces the series alongside Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, James Weaver, Neal H. Moritz, Pavun Shetty, Phil Sgriccia, Craig Rosenberg, Ken F. Levin, Jason Netter, Paul Grellong, David Reed, Meredith Glynn, and Michaela Starr.

Don’t miss the fun, stay tuned for more details on The Boys‘ Season 4 Premiere as we approach the new year, and let us know what you think of the Homelander and Butcher posters in the comments section, below.

The Boys, Season 4 Premiere, 2024, Prime Video