‘The Boys’ Scores Early Season 5 Renewal at Prime Video

The Boys will live to see another day of crooked vigilantism as Prime Video greenlights Season 5 ahead of the long-awaited fourth season which is officially set to kick off on Thursday, June 13.

The renewal news comes out of Prime Video’s inaugural Upfronts presentation in anticipation of Season 4’s arrival which will drop with the first three episodes. Additional installments of the eight-episode season will drop once a week until arriving at the epic season finale on Thursday, July 18.

Regarding the renewal of Prime Video’s smash hit, Vernon Sanders, head of television at Amazon MGMStudios stated, “The Boys is an unabashed and bold series that continues captivating our customers all over the world by piercing the cultural fabric season after season. We are proud of this series that has grown into a global franchise, and we are thrilled that Eric Kripke and the creative team have more engaging stories to tell for all the loyal fans.”

As fans know, The Boys has grown so much that it introduced viewers to a new set of Supes in the college-set spinoff Gen V later last year, and will continue to explore that side of the universe with a forthcoming second season.

“The Boys could be the best job I’ll ever have. What other show allows me to write about politics, capitalism, family, and exploding genitalia, though not in that order,” said Eric Kripke, Showrunner for The Boys, “the cast and crew are deeply grateful to Sony Pictures Television and Amazon MGM Studios for the opportunity to tell this story for another season. My only problem is that since this year promises to be free of any conflict or misinformation, we’re not sure what to write about,” he added sarcastically.

“Since its premiere, devoted fans across the globe have been down with The Boys for this unapologetically wild ride,” Katherine Pope, President of Sony Pictures Television Studios said, “and we couldn’t be more proud of our producers, writers, cast, and crew who bring this genius insanity to life. Now, with a fifth chapter to their story, we can’t wait to see where Eric Kripke and The Boys go next.”

For those who have yet to tune into the streaming hit, The Boys is based on the comics by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson and set in a world where superheroes, a.k.a. “Supes,” are treated like A-list celebrities. Meanwhile, the titular group known as The Boys, who are a ragtag team of vigilantes determined to keep them in line.

The Boys cast includes Karl Urban, Jack Quaid, Antony Starr, Erin Moriarty, Jessie T. Usher, Laz Alonso, Chace Crawford, Tomer Capone, Karen Fukuhara, Colby Minifie, Claudia Doumit, and Cameron Crovetti among others. Are you excited about the Season 5 renewal? Let us know in the comments section, below, and stay tuned for more on the series as we approach the Season 4 premiere.

The Boys, Season 4 Premiere, Thursday, June 13, Prime Video