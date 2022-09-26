The Boys may have concluded its third season on Prime Video earlier this year, but a new blooper reel is bringing some bonus side-splitting entertainment to fans.

Shared on the action-comedy-drama’s social pages, the two-minute segment is filled with line flubs, klutzy moments, and direct eye contact with the camera. In the clip’s opening moments, star Karl Urban is in the midst of delivering lines as Billy Butcher when things go awry. “You just made the gag reel,” his costar Laz Alonso, who plays Mother’s Milk, teases.

And in a series that’s filled with funny scripted moments, it’s difficult for the stars to keep from cracking up is seen over and over again in this reel. The clip sees stars like Chace Crawford, Colby Minifie, and Jensen Ackles breaking character, and even Homelander actor Antony Starr loses it laughing when he looms over Stormfront’s (Aya Cash) mutilated body.

“Get ready for a fun one,” Quaid says in another moment while walking beside Erin Moriarty. And in a very uncharacteristic move for his character Hughie, Quaid leaps into a bell kick that elicits a surprised laugh from Moriarty.

The scenes are all too fun to describe and must be seen for yourself in the blooper reel, above. For those less aware of Prime Video’s mega-hit, The Boys is set in a world where superheroes, a.k.a. Supes, are real and treated like celebrities. And while they appear to be heroic to the public, they’re far from perfect behind the scenes. That’s where The Boys, a vigilante group, steps in to keep them in line.

See the hijinks from behind the scenes of Season 3, above, and stay tuned for Season 4 which is currently in production.

