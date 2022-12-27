25 TV Episodes From 2022 We Can’t Stop Thinking About
In 2022 there were so many fantastic shows to watch, but a select few episodes really stood out among the crowd.
Whether it was hilarious comedy installments from shows such as Abbott Elementary, Our Flag Means Death, and What We Do in the Shadows or emotional standouts from shows like Reservation Dogs, This Is Us, and Better Call Saul, there were episodes for everyone. And don’t sleep on twisty entries from Severance or The White Lotus.
Below, we’re rounding up 25 episodes from 2022 that we can’t get out of our heads, but beware of spoilers ahead as we delve into some of this year’s biggest TV reveals, twists, and more. And let us know your favorite TV episode of the past year in the comments section.
