HBO

Everyone has their own agenda, and if you think by not playing the game that you’re out of the game, you’ll only lose the game quicker. As soon as King Viserys (Paddy Considine) mercifully drops dead, hear come the vultures, like his former Hand Otto (Rhys Ifans), looking to pick at his corpse and get what he’s longed for ages: The Throne. What Queen Alicent (Olivia Cooke) didn’t know was the conspiracy to take the crown went deeper than she thought, as it’s revealed her entire council conspired with her father behind her back to take hold of the thrown once her husband passed. She thought marrying his daughter off to his old best friend was as far as she’d go, but she was wrong. Alicent realizes her position as Queen of the Seven Kingdoms is more of a cage than she initially believed. This episode also showcases how the people who are best served to lead are usually passed over for the person who helps the gander reach their goals the fastest, as The Queen’s deviant son, Aegon II (Tom Glynn-Carney), is called upon to become the king. The episode says a lot about what politics essentially boil down to and how the people who lead us are put in those positions rather than achieved off their own merit. — Isaac Rouse