Sometimes Going Rogue Pays Off For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our The Boys Newsletter:

The Boys fans are getting a closer look at the long-awaited fourth season as Prime Video unveiled the official trailer at the inaugural CCXP México where some of the stars were in attendance for a convention panel.

The explosive trailer for the season arriving Thursday, June 13 on the streamer teases Billy Butcher’s (Karl Urban) last-ditch efforts to take down the Supes he loathes so supremely as his time begins to run out. As viewers will recall, Butcher, the head of the show’s titular vigilante group was only given months to live after his abuse of Temp-V.

“If I look back at my life, you know what I see are the messes I made, and I ain’t got time to fix it. If I do one thing right with the time I have left, I can’t do it alone. I can’t do it without you,” Butcher tells his crew, looking to Hughie (Jack Quaid), Annie (Erin Moriarty), Mother’s Milk (Laz Alonso), Frenchie (Tomer Capone), and Kimiko (Karen Fukuhara) for assistance. Will they provide it?

As Homelander (Antony Starr) continues to loom large, he’s putting pressure on Victoria Neuman (Claudia Doumit) who is closer than ever to the Oval Office, as well as the rest of the Seven who are doing his violent bidding as teased in the new footage, above. In addition to A-Train (Jessie T. Usher), The Deep (Chace Crawford), and seemingly Black Noir (Nathan Mitchell), the Vought supergroup welcomes Susan Heyward as Sister Sage and Valorie Curry as Firecracker.

“This country is corrupt beyond repair,” Homelander says in the trailer, above. “So, we’ve got to save it,” he tells his loyal followers, inciting more unrest among the masses. “It’s not gonna be easy, we’ll have to do some terrible things for the greater good,” he adds. “You’ll no longer be beloved celebrities, you will be wrathful gods,” he goes on, speaking now to his fellow Supes, among whom are Gen V‘s Cate (Maddie Phillips) and Sam (Asa Germann).

Also lost to Homelander is Becca’s (Shantel VanSanten) son, Ryan (Cameron Crovetti) who is being groomed by his power-hungry Supe father. With the stakes higher than ever, can Butcher convince his team to rally one last time? Viewers get a taste of the usual bloody violence they’ve come to expect with a few twists as Jeffrey Dean Morgan‘s mystery character works to recruit Butcher.

Picking up the virus storyline from Gen V‘s first season, it seems that Butcher is eager to use man-made illness to take down his foes. But could that lead him even further astray? Fans don’t have to wait too long to find out, but there are plenty of other elements to entice viewers as it seems Compound-V can even have a Supe-inducing effect on animals!

Check out the bloody fun trailer, above, and stay tuned for more as we await The Boys Season 4 premiere on Prime Video this summer.

The Boys, Season 4 Premiere, Thursday, June 13, Prime Video