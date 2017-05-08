Lucifer
lucifer

Lucifer

TV-14
8.2 netflix logo
Crime drama
Fantasy

The original fallen angel retires to Los Angeles, where he meets an intriguing homicide detective.

Airs on Netflix

Season premiere:

Where to stream by season:

12345

Recaps

Lucifer Season 5 Episode 8 Recap Spoiler Alert
Season 5 • Episode: 8
4.0 rating
 Lucifer Season 5 Episode 7 Recap Our Mojo
Season 5 • Episode: 7
4.0 rating
 Lucifer Season 5 Episode 6 Recap BlueBallz
Season 5 • Episode: 6
3.5 rating
 Chloe Amenadiel Lucifer Season 5 Episode 5 Recap Detective Amenadiel
Season 5 • Episode: 5
4.0 rating
 Lilith Lucifer Season 5 Episode 4 Noir Recap It Never Ends Well for the Chicken
Season 5 • Episode: 4
4.5 rating
 Lucifer Season 5 Episode 3 Recap ¡Diablo!
Season 5 • Episode: 3
4.0 rating

News

Fargo Season 4 FX Chris Rock

Ask Matt: 'Fargo,' 'Creek's Emmy Sweep, Whither 'Orville,' 'DWTS' & 'AGT'

 Lucifer Season 4

DC FanDome: 'Lucifer's Showrunners Treat Fans to a Season 4 Gag Reel (VIDEO)

 Lauren German Tom Ellis Lucifer Chloe Season 5 Episode 3

'Lucifer' Bosses Preview Musical Episode & Lauren German's Improv

 Tom Ellis Lucifer Season 5 Episode 3

How Many Episodes Will 'Lucifer' Have in the Final Season?

 Lucifer Season 5 Production Schedule Season 5

'Lucifer' Plans Return to Production for the Rest of the Series

 Lucifer Season 5 Part 2 Questions
Spoiler Alert

10 Burning Questions for 'Lucifer' Season 5 Part 2

Video

LUCIFER: Tom Ellis in the ÒQuintessential DeckerstarÓ episode of LUCIFER airing Monday, May 7 (8:00-9:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. CR: Erik Voake/FOX

'Lucifer' Kicks Off Season 4 Filming — See the Cast Reunite on Set (VIDEO)

 Lucifer, Season 2, Tom Ellis, Fox
Exclusive

'Lucifer' Gets Honest in Season 2 Blu-ray Supercut (VIDEO)

 Lucifer - Lesley-Ann Brandt, Tom Ellis
Exclusive

'Lucifer': Tom Ellis and Lesley-Ann Brandt Give a Tour of Club Lux (VIDEO)

Similar Shows

Supernatural

Supernatural

Grimm

Grimm

Sleepy Hollow

Sleepy Hollow