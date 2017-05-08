Shows
Holidays
Lucifer
TV-14
8.2
Crime drama
Fantasy
The original fallen angel retires to Los Angeles, where he meets an intriguing homicide detective.
Airs
on
Netflix
Season premiere:
August 21, 2020
Where to stream by season:
1
2
3
4
5
Cast
Crew
Tom Ellis
Lucifer
Lauren German
Chloe
DB Woodside
Amenadiel
Lesley-Ann Brandt
Maze
Kevin Alejandro
Dan
Rachael Harris
Linda Martin
Aimee Garcia
Ella
Tom Kapinos
Creator
Recaps
Spoiler Alert
Season 5 • Episode: 8
Our Mojo
Season 5 • Episode: 7
BlueBallz
Season 5 • Episode: 6
Detective Amenadiel
Season 5 • Episode: 5
It Never Ends Well for the Chicken
Season 5 • Episode: 4
¡Diablo!
Season 5 • Episode: 3
More Recaps ⇩
News
September 25, 9:00 am
Ask Matt: 'Fargo,' 'Creek's Emmy Sweep, Whither 'Orville,' 'DWTS' & 'AGT'
September 12, 2:00 pm
DC FanDome: 'Lucifer's Showrunners Treat Fans to a Season 4 Gag Reel (VIDEO)
September 12, 1:20 pm
'Lucifer' Bosses Preview Musical Episode & Lauren German's Improv
September 9, 3:30 pm
How Many Episodes Will 'Lucifer' Have in the Final Season?
September 3, 3:45 pm
'Lucifer' Plans Return to Production for the Rest of the Series
August 24, 2:45 pm
Spoiler Alert
10 Burning Questions for 'Lucifer' Season 5 Part 2
More News ⇩
Video
August 13, 2018, 6:00 pm
'Lucifer' Kicks Off Season 4 Filming — See the Cast Reunite on Set (VIDEO)
August 21, 2017, 1:00 pm
Exclusive
'Lucifer' Gets Honest in Season 2 Blu-ray Supercut (VIDEO)
May 8, 2017, 1:00 pm
Exclusive
'Lucifer': Tom Ellis and Lesley-Ann Brandt Give a Tour of Club Lux (VIDEO)
More Videos ⇩
