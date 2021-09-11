‘Lucifer’: Maze & Eve’s Wedding Day Hits a Few Snags (RECAP)

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for Lucifer Season 6, Episode 7 “My Best Fiend’s Wedding.”]

“Drama? It’s Maze and big feelings, what could possibly go wrong,” Amenadiel (D.B. Woodside) asks as everyone gets ready for the demon (Lesley-Ann Brandt) and Eve’s (Inbar Lavi) wedding on Lucifer. And yes, something does go wrong. What could be worse than Adam (yes, that Adam, played by Scott MacArthur) showing up wanting Eve back?

Meanwhile, Lucifer (Tom Ellis) continues to fail at being a parent to his future daughter, Rory (Brianna Hildebrand), though in his defense, this time isn’t completely his fault. Plus, forensic scientist Ella Lopez (Aimee Garcia) has pretty much figured out everything on her own by this point, so who can blame her for struggling with everything she knows about who’s at the wedding and handling it by drinking (way too much)?

Plus, Dan Espinoza (Kevin Alejandro) is still a ghost, still making Amenadiel look a bit crazy by seemingly talking to no one, and still stuck on Earth because of some guilt he must feel that he can’t figure out. And with Lucifer still not becoming God, Chloe Decker (Lauren German) decides she’s returning to the LAPD to help Amenadiel and Sonya (Merrin Dungey) clean it up from the inside.

Maze & Eve Still Have Some Issues to Work Through

Because Maze doesn’t want anything or anyone to ruin their wedding, she refuses to invite her siblings. But it turns out it’s Eve’s side they need to worry about, since Adam shows up wanting to bring her home. He sees what she’s doing as a cry for help and can’t believe she’s fallen in love with a demon. They belong together, he argues, but as she points out, “I didn’t choose you. I’m going to choose Maze.”

Adam ends up going to see Dr. Linda Martin (Rachael Harris) without even knowing who she is to complain about his ex-wife, and she advises him to move on. It takes time, she says, suggesting about a month for every year together. “How many years is a million months?” he asks, but she doesn’t put it together until he tells her Eve is getting married the next day. When he finds out she’s the officiant, she realizes she’s in trouble.

Fortunately for Linda, Maze and Eve figure out pretty quickly that Adam’s taken her. Unfortunately, even luring Adam in doesn’t solve all their problems because Eve soon figures out it was Maze who made sure he heard about their wedding. But why? She can’t be a mother, the demon blurts out, worried she’ll end up like hers. And since she’ll never be normal, she couldn’t just talk about it with Eve like other couples would. It seems that in Maze’s mind, the real her is an evil demon who ruins everything, and for Eve, who feels like she’s the only one who believes in her and them, that means the wedding is off.

When Lucifer joins Maze and Adam, he puts the pieces together. “When it comes to self-sabotage, I fear you’ve outdone me,” he tells his “best fiend.” With the wedding off, Adam should tell them where Linda is, right? Wrong. As it turns out after Lucifer mojos him, he wants her to help him deal with his issues of toxic masculinity. “So you’re asserting dominance over a woman in order to learn how to stop asserting dominance over women?” Lucifer asks in disbelief. As Maze puts it, “you are beyond help.” Adam agrees to take them to Linda. But just like the most primitive of men can evolve, the most badass of demons can soften, and that means that Maze has some work to do to make sure that the wedding happens.

And so Lucifer’s wedding present to the couple is to make sure Eve listens when Maze brings some of her siblings (in freshly dead bodies) to her. (“It’s both something old and something new in something borrowed with plenty of nasty blue bits, so I call that a grand slam,” he notes.) She’s terrified of becoming her mother, Maze admits to her fiancée, but while she’ll never be normal, she can keep trying and changing because she, too, believes in them. Eve just wants her to be who she is, and the wedding’s back on!

Eve’s vows are sweet: “Maze, I know that at some point, you became convinced that you were unworthy of love. I look forward to spending the rest of my life proving you wrong. If recent events are any indication, then I am sure that there’s going to be a lot of bumps along the way. But as I stand here today, in front of our family and our friends, I promise you that I will never ever give up on us. Again. Because you, Mazikeen, are my soulmate.”

Maze’s, on the other hand, are simple (and so fitting): “Eve, I just love you so f**king much.” And with that, they’re married! We knew we loved this relationship from the beginning, but even we couldn’t have predicted how much after hearing those vows, seeing them talk about the wedding (and what’s being saved for the honeymoon, like spikes and a moat), and bounty hunting together.

A Bombshell About the Future

Chloe may have known that Rory’s half-angel, but she doesn’t see her red, sharp wings until her daughter uses one to kill a fly that was bugging her. As she admits to Amenadiel, she worries that Rory felt like she needed to protect herself because Chloe couldn’t do it. (He thinks the wings sound “awesome” and wonders if Charlie’s would be that cool if his son gets them because he refuses to accept his son won’t develop something angelic.) He assures her Rory will have a wonderful childhood because she has a wonderful mother.

Meanwhile, when Lucifer finds out Rory has RSVPed no to the wedding, he convinces her to go (who cares about explaining who she is?) and offers to take her to his tailor. She turns him down but does still go for a suit — only for him not to show up because he’s busy helping Maze get Eve back. Rory then ignores Lucifer at the wedding, choosing to sit in the back instead of with the others, and, after hearing that he and Chloe’s daughter Trixie have game nights, runs out of the reception. (Speaking of the reception, Chloe tells Lucifer they need to talk about something, and she’s pregnant with Rory, isn’t she?)

Rory’s parents follow her out into the hall, and Lucifer tries to explain why he was MIA. But as she sees it, he always chooses someone or something else over her. That’s when she reveals that she was so angry she time jumped because Chloe was dying and Lucifer wasn’t there. (Rory’s older than she looks, she assures her mom, who’s worried about when this happens.)

How Much Does Ella Know?

Ella and Detective Carol Corbett (Scott Porter) continue to be adorable, with him worried she’s having second thoughts about him being her wedding date while she’s too focused on everything she knows.

Yes, she’s added to that board of hers and on top of figuring out the truth about Lucifer and Amenadiel, now knows Maze is a demon, Chloe probably knows, Charlie is half-angel, Linda must know, and Eve is the first woman. (She also wondered if Dan could have been a werewolf, vampire, or centaur, but crossed all three out.)

And after drinking pretty much every glass that crosses her path at the wedding and reception, is it any wonder she lets everything out in front of all the (fortunately in-the-know) guests? (Corbett’s cleaning up after she spilled a drink on him.)

“I am not OK. … I have to say something because I know the truth. I know that Lucifer is the actual devil, not like the most method actor ever. And Amenadiel is an angel, which makes Charlie half-angel,” she says. “Maze is a demon, and Eve is well, Eve, cool. I kissed the first woman.”

But while Chloe thinks she’s having a hard time processing everything, that’s not true. “I believe in all this stuff already,” Ella explains. “But what I can’t believe is that you all kept it from me. It just absolutely breaks my heart that you think so very little of me, and I get it. I get it, I’m just regular ol’ Ella, how much help can I be in stopping the end of the world?” That’s when she realizes she knows something the others don’t. “Uh-oh, that can’t be good.”

Then Corbett walks back in, wondering what he missed. (A lot.)

Lucifer, Complete Series, Streaming Now, Netflix